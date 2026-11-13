Romesh Ranganathan and Bash Defend Refugee Charity Choices After BBC Complaints

Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft face viewer backlash and official BBC complaints over donating £83,000 to refugee charities, sparking a broader debate on public donations.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has officially acknowledged receipt of numerous viewer complaints concerning the charitable organizations selected by the recent winners of a popular UK game show. Comedian Romesh Ranganathan, aged forty-eight, and actor Sebastian Bash Croft, aged twenty-four, were crowned champions of the competition last month. The victorious duo secured a total prize pot of eighty-three thousand pounds to be divided between their selected causes. Bash directed his forty-one thousand five hundred pound share to the organization Choose Love, while Romesh allocated his equal portion to the Refugee Council.

BBC Addresses Viewer Complaints and Backlash

The corporation confirmed that unhappy fans had expressed dissatisfaction with the specific charities chosen by the winning celebrities. An update posted on the BBC complaints page explicitly stated that the organization recognizes audience members were unhappy with the choices made. The broadcaster noted that this feedback has been formally shared with the relevant parties involved in the decision-making process. This admission comes after significant online debate erupted regarding the destinations of the substantial donation amounts.

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The Refugee Council is an established organization that supports refugees who have been forced to flee their homes and are seeking safety within the United Kingdom. Choose Love, which provides support specifically for gay and trans refugees, recently made headlines by accusing Israel of genocide in its war on Hamas in Gaza. This political stance taken by the charity appears to be a central factor in the controversy that has unfolded since the winners were announced.

Celebrities Respond to Criticism and Trolls

Host Richard Osman of the Rest Is Entertainment podcast characterized the online backlash as a case of idiots being pathetic when discussing the incident. The stars appeared on Bash's podcast, The Sunday Scaries, to discuss their feelings about the negative commentary and the subsequent media coverage. Bash described the allocation of funds to Choose Love and the Refugee Council as his slay of the week, framing the positive outcome amidst the noise.

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Both winners admitted that the intense discourse could be viewed positively because it brought significant attention to the causes they support. Romesh Ranganathan remarked that if critics felt such strongly about the donation, one could only imagine how they treated the actual individuals affected by these issues. He noted that the backlash has inadvertently highlighted the severity of rhetoric directed at vulnerable populations.

Some of the direct messages received by Romesh were described as amusing despite their hostile nature, with trolls claiming the donations were a disgrace. One individual sent a message suggesting Romesh should retract his donation immediately because his career was in deep trouble. Romesh responded with humor, telling the sender to relax and noting that he is present on all major platforms, dismissing the threats to his professional standing.

Strategic Intent and Public Support

Romesh provided context for his decision to choose the Refugee Council, stating he was fed up with the rhetoric against refugees and their demonization in public discourse. He expressed a personal opinion that refugees are often used as a distraction technique, directing blame away from other critical issues. Romesh emphasized that this choice was not coincidental but a deliberate statement against the narrative he opposes.

He observed that the anger voiced by some critics was amplified because it provided a fun angle for media outlets, yet it has also galvanized supporters. Romesh commended Bash for his attitude toward the backlash, praising his ability to view the situation as a positive outcome. Bash echoed these sentiments, noting the surprise that both winners independently selected refugee-focused charities without prior coordination on the specific recipients.

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The couple revealed that they did not realize they had chosen similar causes until the end of the competition. This serendipitous alignment of their charitable choices has led to a unified front in defending their decisions. The conversation highlighted how their partnership in winning and giving has been reinforced by the shared experience of managing the public reaction. Their combined approach demonstrates a commitment to their causes regardless of the online noise generated by the announcement.

Leesa, Romesh Ranganathan's wife, initially expressed concern upon seeing the volume of negative articles and news reports. However, Romesh reassured her that he felt good about the situation, believing the discussion had a constructive element. The positive messages received from supporters contrasted sharply with the hostile comments, reinforcing their belief that the outreach was worthwhile.

The incident underscores the growing influence of celebrity decisions in charitable giving and the immediate scrutiny such actions face in the digital age. The BBC's acknowledgment of the complaints highlights the network's role in mediating between its presenters and its audience. Meanwhile, Romesh and Bash continue to advocate for their chosen causes, using their platform to amplify the voices of those supported by the Refugee Council and Choose Love.