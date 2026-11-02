Romeo + Juliet 30th Anniversary Re-release Dates Announced for December 2026

Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet returns to cinemas this December for its 30th anniversary. Learn about the screening dates, cast details, and special director insights included in the event.

Film fans have a unique opportunity to experience Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet again. The 1996 romantic crime drama will return to theaters this December for its 30th anniversary celebration.

Fathom Entertainment has officially scheduled special screenings for December 5 and 7, 2026. These events offer audiences a chance to witness Luhrmann's modern take on William Shakespeare's famous tragedy on the big screen.

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Director Insights and Special Features

The anniversary event goes beyond standard movie screenings. It will include exclusive insights from director Baz Luhrmann about the film's creation and its enduring influence.

Luhrmann's adaptation reimagines the classic story in a modern setting. The narrative relocates Shakespeare's tragedy to the fictional, modern city of Verona Beach. This creative choice defines the film's distinct visual and auditory style.

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Cast and Character Breakdown

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Romeo alongside Claire Danes' Juliet. The two young lovers are caught between their families' bitter rivalry in this stylized production. Their performance anchors the central romantic conflict.

The supporting cast features Paul Rudd as Dave Paris. He portrays the man Juliet's parents want her to marry. The Montagues and Capulets are portrayed as rival gangs in the film, adding a crime drama element.

Supporting Roles and Historical Context

Stanley Tucci plays Romeo's close friend Mercutio in the cast. Brian Dennehy appears as Ted Montague while Paul Sorvino plays Fulgencio Capulet. Pete Postlethwaite takes on the role of Father Laurence.

Diane Venora portrays Gloria Capulet and Miriam Margolyes appears as Juliet's Nurse. Jesse Bradford plays Balthasar and Dash Mihok is cast as Benvolio. The film has maintained a strong following since its original release.

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Release Dates and Rating Details

Romeo + Juliet arrived in theaters on November 1, 1996. It runs for two hours and carries a PG-13 rating. The film has a 79% Tomatometer score from 137 reviews.

It also holds a 77% Popcornmeter score from more than 250,000 ratings. The re-release allows new and returning audiences to appreciate the enduring impact of this landmark adaptation.