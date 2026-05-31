Romeo Beckham Shares PDA with Girlfriend at Arsenal Victory Parade Amid Family Support for His New Fashion Venture

Romeo Beckham celebrated Arsenal's Premier League title win with girlfriend Kim Turnbull at the north London victory parade, sharing affectionate moments on social media. The event followed the team's Champions League final loss to PSG but was dominated by joy over the league triumph. Fans and players, including Declan Rice, enjoyed music and chants, while co-chair Josh Kroenke mingled with supporters. Romeo also promoted his upcoming sportswear label, recently previewed at a Soho pop-up, with his parents David and Victoria Beckham backing the launch. The 23-year-old model aims to establish his own fashion identity beyond the Beckham name.

Romeo Beckham joined thousands of Arsenal fans in north London for the team's Premier League victory parade on Sunday, sharing PDA-filled moments with girlfriend Kim Turnbull on Instagram.

The celebration marked Arsenal's first league title in 22 years, providing a cathartic moment after the club's Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain just days earlier. While the European loss left fans disappointed, the parade focused on the Premier League triumph, with plumes of red smoke, air horns, and chants filling the streets. Team co-chair Josh Kroenke was seen celebrating among supporters, and players like Declan Rice led musical renditions, including a rap of 'Ice Ice Baby'.

Romeo's presence highlighted his own ventures; he had quietly launched a new sportswear label with a Soho pop-up the previous day. His parents, David and Victoria Beckham, attended the launch, with David modeling an England-themed jacket and Victoria in a white satin blouse.

Romeo, who has an estimated net worth of $5 million, is building a fashion career separate from his family's brand, collaborating with names like Burberry and Puma, and is set to officially launch his football-inspired apparel line on June 7





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arsenal Premier League Victory Parade Romeo Beckham Kim Turnbull Champions League Paris Saint-Germain Fashion Sportswear David Beckham Victoria Beckham

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Romeo Beckham Launches New Sportswear Label with IntraRomeo Beckham has launched a new sportswear label with Intra, featuring football-inspired fashion influenced by iconic England, Brazil and USA kits.

Read more »

Romeo Beckham Launches His Own Sportswear Label Intra with Low-Key Soho EventRomeo Beckham, 23, launched his new sportswear label Intra in a low-key event in Soho, London, with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull by his side. The collection features retro-inspired apparel from iconic football kits, marking his first independent business venture.

Read more »

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend supports brother Romeo's new sportswear label IntraRomeo Beckham has launched his new sportswear label Intra, featuring retro-inspired apparel influenced by iconic England, Brazil, and USA kits. His girlfriend Kim Turnbull and his brother Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel have shown their support for the label, attending its launch event and posing alongside Romeo in stylish snaps.

Read more »

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel plugs brother Romeo's new sportswear label IntraCruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel attended the launch event of her boyfriend's brother Romeo's new sportswear label Intra and shared a photo on Instagram. She wore a striking green and yellow Brazil-inspired jacket and Cruz opted for a white England look. Jackie also shared a snap of Romeo giving a speech at the event.

Read more »