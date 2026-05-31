Romeo Beckham Shares PDA Moments with Girlfriend at Arsenal's Premier League Victory Parade Amid Family Support for His New Fashion Venture

Romeo Beckham shared a PDA-filled selfie with girlfriend Kim Turnbull at Arsenal's Premier League victory parade in London, as fans celebrated the club's first title in 22 years following a Champions League final loss. The event featured team chants, family support for Romeo's new sportswear label, and a festive atmosphere that overshadowed recent disappointment.

Romeo Beckham , the 23-year-old model and son of former football star David Beckham , was spotted enjoying a PDA -filled selfie with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull as they joined thousands of ecstatic Arsenal supporters in north London for the club's Premier League victory parade on Sunday.

The celebrations marked Arsenal's first league title in 22 years, providing a much-needed uplifting moment after the devastation of losing the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties just days earlier. Romeo took to Instagram to share snapshots from the event, capturing the electric atmosphere among the masses of fans draped in red. One notable image featured the couple packing on the PDA in the crowd, a sweet moment that quickly caught the attention of followers.

The parade itself was a spectacle of joy and relief, with the team bus arriving at the Emirates Stadium amidst plumes of red smoke and the blaring of air horns. Co-chair Josh Kroenke embodied the fan spirit, pumping his fist and chanting 'Arsenal, Arsenal!

' while wearing a t-shirt adorned with the faces of defenders William Saliba and Gabriel-a poignant nod given Gabriel's penalty miss in the Champions League final. Midfielder Declan Rice, ever the crowd-pleaser, led chants on a megaphone, including the beloved set-piece anthem and a rap of Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby', further fueling the camaraderie.

The defeat in the Champions League, though still fresh, seemed to fade as the focus shifted to the monumental achievement of clinching the Premier League trophy after a two-decade drought. Beyond the football festivities, the event also served as a backdrop for Romeo Beckham's growing independent pursuits. Just one day prior, he had quietly launched his new sportswear label with a pop-up shop in Soho, London.

His famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, showed up in full support, posting snaps from the launch on their own Instagram accounts. David, clearly proud, modeled an England-themed jacket from the line alongside Romeo's siblings Cruz and Jackie, while Victoria opted for a chic white satin blouse and black trousers, expressing her excitement with a post tagging Romeo's brand.

Romeo's venture, set for an official launch on June 7, draws inspiration from retro football kits of England, Brazil, and the USA, reflecting his personal passion for the sport and fashion. With an estimated net worth of $5 million and previous collaborations with brands like Burberry, Canada Goose, and Puma, Romeo is ambitiously carving his own path beyond the shadow of the family name, and the parade offered a perfect stage to celebrate both his heritage and his emerging identity





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