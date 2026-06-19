Romeo Beckham's Lavish Harrods Picnic Follows £440 Phone-Use Driving Fine

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull were spotted enjoying an expensive picnic in a London park with luxury goods from Harrods, including £33 cured meats and £10 olives. This outing comes shortly after Beckham was convicted and fined £440 for using his phone while driving his Porsche 911, an incident that also involved an unrestrained dog in the car. The case drew parallels to his father David Beckham's similar driving offence seven years prior. Despite being offered a chance to avoid prosecution by paying a fine and attending a course, Beckham did not respond, leading to a court conviction. The picnic underscores a contrast between his recent legal troubles and his seemingly carefree lifestyle.

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull enjoyed a pricey picnic with luxury goods from Harrods on Friday. The footballer and model, 23, and DJ Kim, 25, treated themselves to a variety of products including £33 cured meats, £10 olives and a punnet of fruit for a whopping £24.

Not holding back on their picks, they also dined on hummus, slices of ham, bread tomatoes, fattoush, eggplant moussaka and other dips. Romeo went shirtless as he topped up his tan during the picnic at a London park, while Kim wore a casual white vest and tracksuit bottoms. They were joined by their sweet dog for the day out as Romeo shared the snaps to his Instagram Story.

The picnic comes after Romeo was fined for using his phone at the wheel of his Porsche. Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull enjoyed a pricey picnic with luxury goods from Harrods on Friday The footballer and model, 23, and DJ Kim, 25, treated themselves to a variety of products including £33 cured meats, £10 olives and a punnet of fruit for a whopping £24 Romeo was fined £440 after he was caught scrolling on his phone at the wheel of his £100,000 Porsche 911 - with a dog loose in the car.

The model was pulled over in Westminster last September after a police officer spotted him with both hands on the device while at a red light. A woman, who was not identified in court, was in the passenger seat also looking at her phone, and with an 'unrestrained' dog in her lap. In a statement, the police officer said Romeo was 'distracted' and did not have proper control of the supercar.

At Westminster Magistrates' Court last Thursday, he was convicted of being a driver not in a position to have proper control. He was issued with a fine and three penalty points on his licence. He was also ordered by magistrate Phillip Jordan to pay £130 in costs and a £176 victim surcharge.

The court case comes almost exactly seven years since his father, Sir David Beckham, was banned from driving for six months for using his mobile phone at the wheel. In that 2019 case, the former footballer admitted being on his phone in slow moving traffic in the West End. He told a court he would miss driving his children - Romeo, then 16, Cruz, then 14, and Harper, then seven - to school while serving the ban.

Romeo, who is the second son of David and Victoria, was stopped by police on September 16 last year on Victoria Street, Westminster, just before 11.20am. Not holding back on their picks, they also dined on hummus, slices of ham, bread tomatoes, fattoush, eggplant moussaka and other dips Read More Romeo Beckham steps out with Kim Turnbull as he is seen for the first time since being fined £440 after he was caught scrolling on his phone at the wheel of his Porsche 911 PC Luke Short said he passed the Porsche 911 Carrera and assessed the driver as being 'distracted' due to the scene inside.

'As I passed the vehicle on its nearside, I looked down to my right and noted that there was an unrestrained dog sitting on the female passenger's lap,' he wrote in his statement. 'The female had her head down and was holding a mobile phone. 'I looked across at the driver.

I saw that he too had his head tilted down and appeared to be looking down at a mobile phone he was holding low in his lap, near the base of the steering wheel.

'I could see that he was scrolling on the device with his thumbs. ' The officer pulled Romeo over and confronted him, and said he decided to use his discretion to offer the driver 'words of advice concerning the insecure load, namely the dog'.

Rule 57 of the Highway Code sets out that dogs must be 'suitably restrained' in a vehicle, and the driver can be prosecuted for driving without proper control or careless driving if it is assessed the animal is causing a distraction or affecting the quality of the driving. Romeo's brush with the law came days after he had debuted a new platinum blonde buzzcut at a New York Fashion Week event.

Two days after the incident, Romeo made his runway debut at London Fashion Week at the H&M show. Police say he was given the chance to pay a fine and go on a driver awareness course to avoid criminal proceedings over using his phone in the car, but he did not respond to the offer. Romeo was then prosecuted through the single justice procedure, which handles driving offences in private hearings.

The court said Romeo did not enter a plea to the charge when written to at his luxury south-west London apartment, and he was convicted on the basis of the police evidence on Thursday last week. Romeo's conviction comes amid a turbulent time for the Beckham family due to an ongoing fallout between his brother Brooklyn and his parents.

The 27-year-old appeared to take a 'cheap shot' at David and Victoria after starring in a World Cup ad for delivery firm DoorDas





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Romeo Beckham Kim Turnbull Harrods Picnic Driving Fine Phone Use Porsche Dog In Car David Beckham Westminster Magistrates' Court Highway Code

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