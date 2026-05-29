Romeo Beckham's Girlfriend Joins Family on £16million Superyacht Amid Mediterranean Cruise

Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Kim Turnbull has joined the family on their £16million superyacht in the Mediterranean. The family, including David and Victoria Beckham, as well as their daughter Harper, ventured out for a cruise shortly after coming ashore for an afternoon meal at local restaurant Es Moli de Sal.

Romeo Beckham 's girlfriend Kim Turnbull has joined the family on their £16million superyacht in the Mediterranean. The 24-year-old model and DJ, who has been dating Romeo, 23, for around a year and a half, is now firmly part of the family and joined them on the lavish trip.

The family, including David and Victoria Beckham, as well as their daughter Harper, ventured out for a cruise shortly after coming ashore for an afternoon meal at local restaurant Es Moli de Sal. Meanwhile, David earned an approving look from wife Victoria while enjoying a Spanish siesta aboard their family superyacht. He stripped down to his waist as temperatures continued to soar across the Mediterranean.

Kim was seen topping up her tan in a black bikini as well as taking on some watersports and then showering off afterwards. The holiday comes as Victoria, who once had to borrow £30million from her husband's company, revealed last week that she is open to selling her fashion label.

The brand, founded in 2008, was reported to have debts of £53.9million in 2022, but while sales rose to £112.7million in 2024, the former Spice Girl revealed she would 'never say never' to selling. Victoria also announced plans to expand her retail business, with new stores set to open in New York and Miami.

The family's youngest son, Romeo, was seen relaxing onboard in a pair of red swimming shorts, while David wrapped a white towel around his waist and then headed out on a jet ski. Kim took a shower after a dip in the ocean, rinsing the salt water from her hair. The huge yacht is currently in between Ibiza and Formentera.

In other news, Harper Beckham is set to launch a beauty range aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha, inspired by South Korean cosmetics, this summer. The teenager had previously trademarked the name HIKU BY Harper in the UK, but was denied naming rights in the US due to existing trademarks





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