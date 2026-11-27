Romeo Beckham documents his Paris trip to promote his acting debut in Forty Love, sharing vlog highlights of the premiere, family moments, and behind-the-scenes antics.

Romeo Beckham, the twenty-four-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, unveiled his acting debut in the French film Forty Love through a candid and humorous vlog. The teenager documented his seventy-two-hour journey to Paris to attend the movie premiere and engage with the press regarding his role as Sacha Gallo, the charismatic tennis rival of the protagonist.

Behind The Scenes Of Forty Love Premiere

During the promotional trip, Romeo displayed a playful personality reminiscent of his mother, Victoria Beckham, as he allowed cameras to follow his preparations for the red carpet events. The vlog captures him joking about physical appearances, including references to Brazilian Butt Lifts, while showcasing his shirtless physique and engaging in light-hearted behavior with his entourage.

Also read Over Forty NGOs Urge OSCE to Reject Azerbaijan's 2027 Chairmanship Bid Amid Human Rights Concerns

His sense of humor was evident when he asked his team about the designer of his premiere suit, initially claiming it was from Marks and Spencer before revealing he was actually wearing Tom Ford. He further entertained the group by drinking champagne immediately after being questioned about mixing alcohol, quipping that he did so because he is a legend.

The promotional activities included high-end dining experiences that contrasted with casual moments. After the premiere, Romeo and his team were seen eating McDonald's while still dressed in their formal attire. The following day, he visited Chez l'Ami Louis, a historic bistro in Paris's third arrondissement known for its traditional French setting and escargot, reflecting his mother's favorite dining spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Film Plot And Character Dynamics Explained

In the movie Forty Love, Romeo portrays Sacha Gallo, who develops a complex rivalry with Paul Kircher's character. The trailer highlights intense interactions between the two, where the line between hatred and love blurs as Romeo's character admits that his rival might be in love with him.

The film features steamy scenes, including moments where the two characters lie together in bed under red lighting. In one particularly dramatic sequence, Romeo's character is seen unconscious, leading to a disturbing scene where Paul Kircher's character appears to be consuming bloodied organs over his body, adding a dark twist to the sports drama.

Romeo's character delivers sharp dialogue, including lines criticizing Paul's boring nature and warning him to sleep with his eyes open during a tense tennis match. While Paul Kircher speaks in French, Romeo's performance is entirely in English, allowing him to demonstrate his natural charm and acting abilities.

Family Support And Tennis Background

The premiere was a family affair, with David and Victoria Beckham appearing on the red carpet alongside Romeo and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel. Jackie wore a backless dress, while David was seen pulling silly faces and embracing his son, showing strong family support for Romeo's transition into acting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Romeo also showcased his musical interests during the trip, singing along to tracks like Cold Water by Major Lazer featuring MØ and Justin Bieber. This display highlighted his inherited artistic talents from both his parents and his brother, who is also involved in the music industry.

Although Romeo decided against a professional soccer or tennis career, his athletic background proved useful for the film. His former coach had previously described his tennis skills as extraordinary, which Romeo utilized in the film's sporting sequences, blending his past athletic interests with his new acting endeavors.

The vlog serves as both a promotional tool and a personal diary entry for Romeo, offering fans a glimpse into the life of a celebrity navigating their first major acting role. Through his humor, family interactions, and professional dedication, Romeo Beckham has established a confident presence in the entertainment industry with Forty Love.