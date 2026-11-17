Romeo Beckham stars in his first film role in Forty Love. Victoria and David Beckham supported their son at the Paris premiere of the French tennis drama on Tuesday.

Romeo Beckham made his long-awaited acting debut at the world premiere of his first film, Forty Love, on Tuesday evening. The 24-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham attended the event alongside his parents and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. The family gathered at Le Grand Rex in Paris to celebrate the release of the French tennis drama.

Romeo Beckham Acting Debut Forty Love Paris Premiere

Romeo steps into the spotlight in his first major film role as a charismatic tennis rival. The film features the second eldest Beckham son transforming into the character opposing Sacha Gallo, played by Paul Kircher. Victoria Beckham looked chic in a black suit and pointed heels, while David Beckham wore a suit with a long red scarf. Kim Turnbull joined the couple on the red carpet in a floor-length red satin halter neck dress with her hair in an updo.

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Plot Details Tennis Rivalry And Dark Romance Themes

The narrative centers on Sacha Gallo, a tennis superstar training to win a major trophy in Paris. His focus is disrupted by the arrival of Romeo's character, leading to a competitive relationship that evolves into a dark romance. The plot explores themes of love, desire, and the high pressures of professional sports. The trailer reveals intense scenes where the rivalry blurs into flirtation and conflict.

Paul Kircher And Romeo Beckham Performance Details

Romeo's character delivers sharp dialogue, telling his rival that it is not his fault if the other is in love with him. The chemistry between the actors is palpable, with scenes showing them kissing passionately and lying in bed together. In darker moments, the story takes a turn as Romeo's character appears unconscious and involved in a struggle with Paul. The film highlights Romeo's real-world tennis skills, which he honed since childhood when his coach called his abilities extraordinary.

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Production Team Cast Members And Release Schedule

Forty Love is directed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti and produced by Hugo Selignac's Chi-Fou-Mi Productions. The project is a co-production with Studiocanal, featuring additional stars like Guillaume Canet, Benjamin Voisin, and Catherine Deneuve. Hugo Selignac described the film as a sensual and moving coming-of-age story about the demands of high-level sport. Chloe Marquet from Studiocanal noted the film's unique visual language and its exploration of identity.

French Cinema Release Date And International Plans

The film is scheduled to open in French cinemas on November 25. Romeo's lines in the movie are performed entirely in English, contrasting with the French dialogue of his co-stars. Kim Turnbull quickly showed her support by liking the trailer after it was released on Thursday. International release dates for the film have yet to be confirmed by the production team. The movie aims to resonate with audiences worldwide through its depiction of competition and desire.