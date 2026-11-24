Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Kim Turnbull attended Burberry's Christmas tree unveiling at The V&A on Monday, contrasting with brother Brooklyn's recent controversy.

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull spent Monday evening at The V&A for the Burberry Christmas tree unveiling event. The couple appeared together while mingling with other celebrities including Olivia Dean, Helena Bonham Carter, and Pixie Geldof during the festive dinner.

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Attend V&A Gala

Romeo Beckham, who is 24 years old, and Kim Turnbull, who is 25 years old, smiled for photographs in front of the large Christmas tree display. Romeo has been involved with the British fashion house for many years, having starred in their winter campaign this year. He was first hired as the face of the brand in 2014, marking a 12-year partnership with the company. Earlier in the current year, the actor and model also walked in the Burberry Autumn and Winter show during London Fashion Week.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham Criticized for Ignoring Privilege of Beckham Name

Brooklyn Beckham Interview Sparks Family Criticism

Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo's estranged brother, faced criticism for ignoring his family privilege in a recent interview. The 27-year-old aspiring chef claimed he would not be a hot sauce salesman today without his wife, Nicola Peltz. He discussed the success of his Cloud23 brand while failing to mention his famous parents, Victoria and David Beckham. Brooklyn stated he created the recipe with his wife five years ago while they were both drunk. He described his wife as his biggest fan and noted that they support each other in their respective careers.

Cloud23 Brand Success and Family Wealth

Brooklyn launched Cloud23 with two specific sauces, Sweet Jalapeño and Hot Habanero. The products are positioned as premium versions of everyday grocery items. Reports indicate that his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, encouraged Brooklyn to build the company around familiar products capable of selling in high volumes. Nelson Peltz, who is 84 years old, co-founded Trian Fund Management in 2005. The fund has held large investments in major food and consumer goods companies including Wendy's, Procter and Gamble, Sysco, and Heinz over the years.

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Public Reaction to Brooklyn's Privilege Remarks

Followers reacted strongly to the interview posted on Entertainment Tonight. Many commenters argued that Brooklyn would not be successful without his parents. One user stated that the family name brought the hot sauce into the spotlight. Another follower noted that Brooklyn would not have met his wife without being a Beckham. Critics described his comments as delusional given his life of extreme privilege since birth.

Family Feud and Upcoming Business Goals

The Beckham family feud began in January 2025 after Brooklyn snubbed all of his father's 50th birthday celebrations. Despite the family tensions, Brooklyn has stated he hopes to create a business empire capable of rivaling or surpassing those built by his parents. He continues to expand the Cloud23 brand gradually as it becomes more established in the market.