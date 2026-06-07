Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Heat Up LA Pop-Up Launch of New Clothing Line Intra

Romeo Beckham, 23, surprised fans with a pop-up event in West Hollywood for his new clothing line Intra, alongside his girlfriend Kim Turnbull. The couple showed affection as they promoted the retro sports-inspired brand, with support from his parents David and Victoria Beckham. The line officially launches June 7.

Romeo Beckham , the 23-year-old footballer and fashion model, has taken another step in establishing his own identity beyond the famous Beckham surname. He recently hosted a surprise pop-up launch for his new clothing line, Intra, in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The event drew a sizable crowd of fans eager to get a glimpse of the retro sports-inspired collection. Romeo was accompanied by his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, a 25-year-old DJ, and the couple did not shy away from showing their affection, sharing kisses and tender moments throughout the event.

Romeo donned an oversized white T-shirt and baggy grey shorts from the Intra line, showcasing the brand's aesthetic, while Kim promoted the collection by wearing a statement red and blue Intra jacket paired with jeans and accessorized with a black Chanel bag. The launch marked a significant milestone for Romeo, who has been teasing the football-inspired fashion project over the past few weeks.

The collection draws inspiration from iconic kits of England, Brazil, and the USA, featuring retro-style apparel that blends sporty and casual elements. Romeo appeared in high spirits as he chatted with fans and posed for photos, his many arm tattoos visible beneath his white T-shirt. The pop-up event was a giveaway, allowing lucky fans to get their hands on pieces from the line before its official launch on June 7.

This independent business venture represents a new chapter for Romeo, who has previously worked with major fashion brands like Burberry, Canada Goose, and Puma. With an estimated net worth of $5 million, he seems determined to build his own empire. The Beckham family has been a pillar of support for Romeo's new endeavor. Just last month, his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, attended a celebration at Kiyori Bar at Aki London to show their encouragement.

David, 51, proudly modeled the England-themed bomber jacket from the collection, beaming alongside his sons Romeo and Cruz, 21, as well as their girlfriends Kim and Jackie Apostel, 30. Victoria, 52, opted for a more sophisticated look, wearing a white satin sleeveless blouse tucked into smart black trousers. The couple held hands affectionately during the photo session, and Romeo wrapped his arms around them from behind, showcasing a close family bond.

Victoria expressed her excitement on Instagram, writing, 'So excited for you @romeobeckham @intra x.

' The family's involvement highlights the strong support system behind Romeo's venture, even though Victoria resisted modeling the sporty jacket herself. Romeo has been gradually building anticipation for Intra, starting with a quiet soft launch last month in London, where he and Kim turned heads with their daring outfits.

Kim went braless beneath a cropped black vest and ripped faded jeans, while Romeo wore an England jacket from the collection with cropped grey Intra jogging bottoms and white trainers, adding a black beanie hat despite the London heat. The couple shared affectionate moments outside a busy Soho pub, where Romeo enjoyed drinks with friends before returning to the launch site later in the evening.

There, Kim was seen snapping photographs of him beside the Intra display, capturing memories of this pivotal moment. The launch in Los Angeles not only introduced Intra to a wider audience but also solidified Romeo's position as a budding entrepreneur in the fashion world, blending his passion for sports and style





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