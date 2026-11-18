Romeo Beckham makes his acting debut in the French film Forty Love, attended by Victoria and David Beckham at the Paris premiere and subsequent dinner.

Romeo Beckham, aged 24, has officially made his acting debut in the French romantic drama Forty Love, marking a significant shift from his previous pursuits in modeling and tennis. The world premiere of the film took place in Paris, an event that drew the full attention of his famous parents, Victoria and David Beckham, who attended to support their son on this new professional chapter. The evening began with the family attending the screening at a cinema in the French capital before moving on to a celebratory dinner at Bambou, a well-known Thai restaurant and cocktail bar located in a former textile workshop. This appearance signals Romeo's entry into the entertainment industry, stepping out from the shadow of his parents' global fame to establish his own identity in front of the camera.

Forty Love Film Details and Plot

The film Forty Love is a French production that explores complex themes of rivalry, romance, and the high-pressure world of professional tennis. Romeo Beckham plays the character of Sacha Gallo's charismatic tennis rival, entering the narrative as a formidable opponent to Paul Kircher's lead role. The storyline focuses on the intense relationship between the two competitors, which begins as a fierce athletic contest but gradually evolves into a dark and compelling romance. The plot synopsis describes the arrival of Romeo's character as a force that is both exhilarating and destabilizing, challenging Paul Kircher's character to face an opponent of a completely different nature: love.

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As the narrative progresses, the boundary between hatred and attraction becomes increasingly blurred. The trailer for the film reveals steamy scenes where the characters lie together in bed under the glow of a red light, indicating a deep physical and emotional connection. However, the tone shifts dramatically towards a darker psychological thriller aspect as the rivalry intensifies. One particularly striking sequence shows Romeo's character unconscious while Paul Kircher drags him into a hotel room, leading to a disturbing image of Beckham lying on the court as Kircher's character appears to consume his bloodied organs. This dramatic turn suggests the film delves into the destructive potential of obsessive desire and competitive fury.

Victories and Roles for the Beckham Family

Victoria Beckham, aged 52, and David Beckham, aged 51, were visibly proud as they supported their son at the premiere and the subsequent dinner. Victoria was seen raising a rare smile as she departed the restaurant, dressed in a chic black suit and pointed heels from her own fashion label. Her appearance was both stylish and understated, reflecting her signature elegant aesthetic. David, looking dapper in a suit paired with a long red scarf, followed closely behind. He appeared in high spirits, thanking a waitress as they left the establishment, showcasing the family's gracious demeanor in public settings. Their presence underscored the importance of this milestone for Romeo, bridging the gap between their established careers and his new venture.

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Romeo himself dressed sharply for the occasion, opting for a black suit complemented by a striped black and white shirt with a black collar and matching tie. His girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who has been in a relationship with him for approximately two years, also attended the event. Kim wowed the attendees in a floor-length red satin halter-neck dress, with her brunette hair styled in a sophisticated updo. The couple's coordinated yet distinct styles highlighted their personal fashion sensibilities while maintaining a cohesive appearance as a pair. Their joint attendance further emphasized Romeo's support system as he navigates his first major role in a cinematic production.

Performance Elements and Tennis Skills

Despite the dramatic and often violent turns in the film's plot, Romeo's performance includes several sequences that leverage his real-life athletic background. The middle Beckham son previously pursued tennis with serious intent when he was 12 years old, a period during which his coach described his skills as extraordinary. Although he ultimately chose not to pursue a professional career in the sport and moved into modeling, those foundational skills have now come into play for his acting role. In the film, Romeo is seen showcasing his tennis abilities, adding a layer of authenticity to his character as a high-level player.

The film is directed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti and produced by Hugo Selignac's Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, with co-production support from Studiocanal. The creative team has described the movie as a sensual, romantic, and deeply moving fable that examines the demands of high-level sport and the hidden complexities beneath the surface of competitive athletics. Romeo's character speaks exclusively in English, while Paul Kircher's character, Sacha Gallo, speaks in French, creating a linguistic dynamic that reflects their different backgrounds. This bilingual element adds another dimension to their rivalry and eventual romantic entanglement, emphasizing the cultural and personal barriers they must overcome.

Family Reactions and Public Support

David Beckham took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Victoria seated at the screening, captioning the post with a message of encouragement for his son. He wrote, 'So proud of you mate, you see the challenge and you take it ❤️ we love you,' highlighting the supportive dynamic within the family. Kim Turnbull also showed her support publicly by liking the trailer after it dropped on Thursday, signaling her approval of Romeo's debut project. The reactions from the immediate circle suggest a strong foundation of encouragement as Romeo steps into this new arena. The film aims to capture the tenderness, melancholy, and strength inherent in coming-of-age stories, particularly those set against the backdrop of elite sports.

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The world premiere served as a focal point for Romeo's transition into acting, with the entire family present to witness this moment. Victoria couldn't have been prouder as she gave her son a huge hug on the red carpet, a gesture of affection that mirrored David's embrace of the budding actor. These public displays of unity and pride serve to humanize the Beckham family, showing them not just as celebrities, but as parents and partners supporting each other through life changes. As the film moves forward with its release, all eyes will be on Romeo to see how his performance resonates with critics and audiences alike, marking a new chapter in the ongoing story of the Beckham family's public life.