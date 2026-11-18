Romeo Beckham stars in the French film Forty Love, premiering in Paris with parents Victoria and David Beckham. The teen actors explore a dark tennis romance.

Romeo Beckham, 24, stepped into the spotlight for his official acting debut at the Paris premiere of the French feature film Forty Love. The event marked a significant transition for the second eldest Beckham son, who appeared alongside his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. The family was spotted dining at Bambou, a Thai restaurant located in a former textile workshop, following the screening. Victoria, 52, appeared in a chic black suit and pointed heels from her own fashion label, while David, 51, wore a suit with a long red scarf. The parents shared a moment of pride as they departed the venue.

The film explores a competitive dynamic between two tennis players that quickly evolves into a complex romantic relationship. Romeo portrays a charismatic rival to Sacha Gallo, a character played by French actor Paul Kircher. The plot synopsis describes the story as a tale where the protagonist faces an opponent of an entirely different nature, specifically love. This force is depicted as both exhilarating and destabilizing, proving far more dangerous than any challenge encountered on the court. The narrative focuses on the demands of high-level sport and the hidden emotional costs beneath the surface of athletic success.

Also read Romeo Beckham Makes Acting Debut At Forty Love Premiere

Recent trailer footage reveals intense chemistry and dark thematic elements between Romeo and Paul Kircher. In one scene, Romeo tells Paul's character, It is not my fault if you are falling in love with me, as the flirtatious boundary breaks down. The tension escalates during a match when Romeo warns his rival to sleep with his eyes open, promising to come for him. The tone shifts dramatically in later sequences, showing Romeo unconscious as Paul drags him into a hotel room. Another disturbing scene depicts Paul straddling an unconscious Romeo on the court, appearing to consume his bloodied organs, followed by Paul admitting, I think I killed him.

Victoria and David Beckham were visibly supportive during the premiere, hugging their son on the red carpet before the screening. David shared a photograph of the couple in their theater seats on Instagram, writing, So proud of you mate, you see the challenge and you take it, we love you. This public endorsement underscores the family's backing of Romeo's venture into the entertainment industry. Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, also attended the event, wearing a floor-length red satin halter neck dress with her brunette hair in an updo. She has been in a relationship with Romeo for approximately two years and showed early support by liking the trailer after it was released.

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Romeo's performance utilizes his natural athletic abilities, as he trained in tennis since the age of 12 when he pursued the sport seriously. His former coach once described his skills as extraordinary, though he ultimately chose modeling over professional tennis. In the film, Romeo performs the tennis scenes himself while speaking only in English, contrasting with Paul Kircher's French dialogue. The movie is directed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti and produced by Hugo Selignac's Chi-Fou-Mi Productions. It was co-produced by Studiocanal, a major French media company.

The project marks Romeo's first acting job after he has been modelling for several years for the biggest luxury brands including Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. While he ultimately decided not to pursue a career in the racket sport and went into the modelling world instead, it seems his skills have now come in his favour. The film also stars Guillaume Canet, Benjamin Voisin and Catherine Deneuve. It is set for release in French cinemas on November 25, according to the latest confirmation.

Hugo Selignac described the project as a sensual, romantic, and deeply moving coming-of-age story led by outstanding performances. Chloe Marquet, head of international sales at Studiocanal, said Carlotti's singular visual language gives the film a real edge. She added that its exploration of desire, competition and identity will resonate with audiences worldwide. The film aims to capture the rare tenderness and strength inherent in the lives of elite athletes navigating personal relationships. International release dates have yet to be confirmed beyond the initial French rollout.

Kim Turnbull's presence alongside the family highlights the personal support network surrounding the actor during this major career milestone. The couple has been together for around two years, providing a stable backdrop for Romeo's entry into the entertainment industry. The film's dark romance elements have generated significant discussion among viewers following the trailer release. The narrative's focus on the emotional costs of athletic success adds depth to Romeo's debut role. The family's visible support at the Paris premiere signals their full endorsement of this new chapter in his career.

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The event showcased the Beckham family's continued presence in the global cultural spotlight. Victoria and David's appearance at the premiere demonstrated their ongoing involvement in their children's professional endeavors. Romeo's transition from modeling to acting represents a bold new direction for the 24-year-old. The film's unique blend of sports drama and dark romance sets it apart from typical coming-of-age narratives. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for Romeo's first major on-screen performance.

The production team has worked closely with Romeo to ensure authentic tennis sequences. His background in sports provided a solid foundation for the physical demands of the role. The film's visual style, guided by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, complements the intense emotional narrative. The collaboration between the French cast and Romeo adds a layer of cultural richness to the production. As the story unfolds, the tension between rivalry and romance remains central to the plot. The November 25 release date gives audiences a clear timeline for experiencing the film's dramatic arc.