Belgium legend Romelu Lukaku retires after 16 years, ending as the nation's all-time top scorer with 94 goals and 135 caps in a surprising announcement.

Belgium football icon Romelu Lukaku officially announced his retirement from international duty on Monday morning, bringing an abrupt end to a sixteen-year career with the national team. The thirty-three-year-old forward, who recently played for clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United, shared the unexpected news via an Instagram post, describing his time in the red, black, and yellow jersey as a 'great ride' filled with unique emotions.

Lukaku International Career Achievements

As of the moment of this announcement, Lukaku retires as Belgium's all-time top scorer, having netted ninety-four goals across one hundred and thirty-five caps. This impressive tally places him just six goals short of reaching the century mark, cementing his status as the country's most prolific attacker in history. He was a central figure in Belgium's 'golden generation,' alongside stars like Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, and Eden Hazard, representing his nation at four World Cups and three European Championships.

Also read CHOP's first facility dog retires after six years of service

Shock Departure After 2026 Promise

This decision stands in stark contrast to statements made just a few months prior, when Lukaku vowed in January that the 2026 World Cup would not be his final major tournament. The sudden reversal has stunned the Belgian press, with outlet HLN describing the announcement as an 'unexpected bombshell.' The forward, who debuted against Croatia under manager Dick Advocaat in 2010, expressed gratitude to coaches, teammates, and fans for their support throughout his storied tenure.

Declining Role Under New Management

Lukaku's recent international involvement had diminished significantly under new head coach Mark van Bommel, who took over in August following the departure of Rudi Garcia. Although Lukaku scored three times as a substitute during the recent European Championship to help Belgium reach the quarter-finals, his status has dropped since. During a recent 4-1 victory over Italy, Lukaku was an unused substitute, and he was not even included in the squad for a match against Turkey three days earlier.

Advertisement

Teammates React to Retirement News

Senior teammates responded immediately to the news with heartfelt messages on social media. Former defender Axel Witsel, who also retired from international football this year, wrote on Instagram: 'Thanks for everything, legend. Thank you, what a journey we've had together.' Reports indicated that Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne appeared concerned while speaking to Lukaku on the bench during the Italy match, suggesting dissatisfaction with the decision to leave the Belgian forward on the sidelines.

Future Recognition for Belgian Legend

Despite his recent marginalization, Lukaku's legacy remains secure among Belgium's most capped players. Only Jan Vertonghen, with one hundred and fifty-seven caps, and Axel Witsel, with one hundred and forty appearances, have represented the country more frequently. With only Jan Vertonghen and Axel Witsel registering more international caps, the Belgian Football Association is expected to organize a formal send-off to honor the forward's contributions and ensure he receives the recognition his decades of service deserve.