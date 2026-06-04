Rome Odunze’s Injury Comments Spark Fantasy Football Debate

Rome Odunze speaks about his foot injury. How will he perform with Caleb Williams under center in the upcoming fantasy football season?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images After suffering a fracture in his foot that sidelined him for five games in 2025, third-year Bears wideout Rome Odunze approached this offseason looking to put the injury behind him.

Instead, a recent interview about it has sparked concern in Chicago. Should fantasy owners be worried, too?

“It’s not from a standpoint that I’m like always in pain, but the way my foot broke, there’s calluses in there that creates a different type of foot structure with those bones — different things that kind of shifts things around,” Odunze. “So my new normal was kind of what I am going into. And I don’t think that’s anything that’s going to prohibit me or keep me from making plays.

” In short, Odunze’s foot has healed, but not to how it once was. The structure of the bones themselves has changed, and as a result, so has his approach to using them. To say the least, Odunze’s placement on the fantasy ladder is complicated. On one hand, the receiver appears to be approaching the largest role of his career.

Over the offseason, the Bearsto Buffalo, giving Odunze the mantle of Chicago’s unquestioned top receiving option. Thus, a high target share should keep him in the queue for many squads’ WR2 slot. For the third-year receiver, the fantasy upside is clearly there.

On the other hand, however, the situation is still something fantasy managers should keep an eye on. Odunze now has an elevated injury risk compared to similar projected receivers likeand Green Bay’s Christian Watson. And, while the Chicago wideout emphasized that the injury is not expected to harm his performance, his choice of words regarding his foot structure is hard to ignore.

Receivers rely heavily on their legs as the season goes on, and this clearly raises concerns about Odunze's durability and explosiveness. The potential remains high for Odunze, but his comments should tell fantasy managers to explore healthier options if stuck between selections. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field.

| Matt Marton-Imagn Images As of now, Caleb Williams is set to have his top weapon for the start of the 2026 season. However, Odunze’s comments present the possibility of him potentially missing time or even being less effective on the field. If either were to become true, the Bears’ signal caller would immediately see a dip in numbers.

For now, though, the top receiving option is gearing up as normal, and fantasy managers should not jump the gun on changing Williams’ projection . It’s still something to monitor, but it should not deter Chicago’s franchise quarterback from delivering an encore to a stellar sophomore season. Zach is a Temple University graduate with a degree in journalism and sports media, bringing a lifelong passion for storytelling and athletics to his work.

With years of experience covering a myriad of sports at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels, he seeks to bring a polished and informed approach to every story he tells.





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