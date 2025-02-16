Romantic Food Deals To Celebrate Valentine's Day

Score some delicious deals on Valentine's Day and enjoy a romantic meal without breaking the bank.

Love is in the air — and so is the smell of food. The most romantic day of the year falls on a Friday, making date night a bit more exciting as we head into the weekend. Whether you’ve been planning a big night out for months or are planning on winging it and ordering takeout, there’s no better way to spend February 14th than with some heartwarming food.

Since Valentine’s Day can get pricey, we’ve rounded up a bunch of food deals to help you save some dough while you’re showering your better half — or yourself — with love. Auntie Anne’s rewards members can get one original or cinnamon sugar pretzel free when they buy any pretzel item (buckets excluded) at participating locations on February 14th. The single-use offer has to be redeemed in the chain’s app and can’t be combined with other deals. Seasons 52 is serving a four-course dinner for $69 per person. Pricing and participating locations can vary and the offer is only available through reservations on OpenTable. Starbucks customers can take advantage of two deals on February 14th at participating locations: buy one, get one free or $1 off any size drink up to 24 ounces. Burger King rewards members can enjoy a buy-one, get-one-free Whopper deal on February 14th. The single-use app/website offer is available at participating U.S. locations for order ahead and isn’t valid during breakfast hours or on delivery orders. It can’t be combined with other coupons and isn’t valid in Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. territories. Wendy’s customers can buy a $25 gift card and receive $5 in rewards through February 16th. The rewards can be redeemed through March 2nd at participating locations. Dunkin’ rewards members can save 20% off a CinnaPack at participating locations. The single-use offer can’t be combined with other rewards or deals or with third-party delivery. To enter the Red Robin contest, customers can upload a video or photo of the moment and their love story through February 19th and tag @redrobinburgers on social media. Full rules are available online. Red Robin is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal on its SmokeShack Burger using the code BEMINE at participating locations. Customers can redeem the deal in-restaurant at a kiosk or in the chain’s app/website for delivery or pickup. The single-use offer isn’t valid with drive-thru orders or third-party delivery and can’t be combined with other deals. Chick-fil-A customers can use the code VDAY25 to redeem a buy-one, get-one-free order of chicken and waffles in the chain’s app/website at participating locations. As an added bonus, $1 from each of these meals purchased in February will be donated to No Kid Hungry. Smoothie King rewards members can take advantage of a two for $10 deal on 20-ounce smoothies in the chain’s app on February 14th. Baskin-Robbins plans to pay people $1,000 to block their toxic ex on social media. The full rules are available online. Subway customers can use the code FLBOGO on the chain’s website or app to enjoy a buy-one, get-one-free deal on footlong subs. Customers can redeem the offer once per order and can’t combine the deal with other offers. The deal excludes footlong snacks, The Beast/5 Meat Italian, and the Garlic Roast Beef. Chipotle is running a Be My Burrito offer for $35 that comes with two grilled burritos (or any regular-sized entrée), two regular-sized drinks, a side of queso or guacamole and a S’mores Quesadilla. The offer is valid from 5 p.m. to close through February 14th while supplies last at select locations. Olive Garden rewards members who buy $50 in gift cards online can get a $10 dining credit to use at any location between February 19th and March 31st. Applebee’s is offering “Lover and Lager” bundles for $25. The bundles come with an appetizer, two entrees, and your choice of two domestic pints or two house margaritas





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

VALENTINES DAY FOOD DEALS RESTAURANT OFFERS LOVE FOOD ROMANTIC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Valentine's Day 2025: The Best Food Deals for a Romantic FeastCelebrate Valentine's Day with delicious food deals from your favorite restaurants. From Cinnabon's special CinnaPacks to Carrabba's Italian Grill's four-course dinner and Hooters' free wings, there's something for every couple. Plus, enjoy BOGO offers at Auntie Anne's, Moe's, McAlister's Deli and more. Check out the latest promotions from various food chains and plan a memorable Valentine's Day feast.

Read more »

Valentine's Day Food Deals to Sweeten Your Romantic CelebrationLooking for ways to celebrate Valentine's Day without breaking the bank? Many restaurants are offering special deals on February 14th. From free pretzel offerings to discounted meals and buy-one-get-one promotions, there are plenty of options to indulge in some delicious food with your loved one.

Read more »

10 Amazon Fashion Finds for a Romantic Valentine's Day at Home or OutOlivia Cigliano, a News & Deals Editor at InStyle, shares her favorite Amazon fashion finds for a romantic Valentine's Day, whether you're staying in or going out. From cozy sweater dresses to chic loafers and flirty sleepwear sets, there's something for everyone.

Read more »

Ten Most Romantic Restaurants in the City for Valentine's DayValentine's Day is approaching and this article presents ten romantic restaurant recommendations in the city for a special evening. From classic Italian cuisine to modern American fare and intimate settings, there's something for every couple.

Read more »

Louis Vuitton Encourages Romantic Moments with New Valentine's Day Fragrance CampaignLouis Vuitton celebrates romance with a new fragrance campaign centered around a couple creating intimate memories in their Parisian apartment. The campaign's focus on everyday elegance and subtle product placement aims to resonate with consumers during the ongoing global pandemic.

Read more »

Houston Restaurants Prepare for a Romantic Valentine's Day WeekendCelebrate love in Houston with special Valentine's Day menus and experiences offered by various restaurants across the city.

Read more »