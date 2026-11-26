Iorel-Raducu Ghimpu and Constantin Neagu sentenced to 13 and 15 years for assault and rape in Derby. They will be deported to Romania after serving terms.

Two Romanian nationals, Iorel-Raducu Ghimpu and Constantin Neagu, have been handed substantial prison sentences after being convicted of a violent attack in Derby. The court determined that the pair lured a man to a car wash before subjecting him to robbery, binding, and rape. This severe judgment ensures their eventual return to Eastern Europe once their incarceration periods conclude.

Sentence Lengths for Convicted Offenders

Iorel-Raducu Ghimpu received a thirteen-year prison term for his role in the coordinated assault. His accomplice, Constantin Neagu, was sentenced to fifteen years in custody for the violence he inflicted during the incident. Both men are currently detained pending the completion of their respective terms.

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The legal outcome follows a rigorous four-week trial that concluded in June this year. A jury unanimously found both defendants guilty on all counts, rejecting their initial denials of the serious allegations brought against them. The conviction solidifies the evidence presented during the proceedings at Derby Crown Court.

Circumstances of the May 2022 Attack

The violent incident occurred on May 21, 2022, at a hand car wash located on St Thomas Road in Normanton. The defendants observed the victim walking past the facility and devised a plan to approach him. Iorel-Raducu Ghimpu initiated contact by persuading the individual to join them for drinks and a barbecue.

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Once the victim accepted the invitation and entered the premises, the situation escalated rapidly. The attackers assaulted him and stripped him of his personal items, including cash, a mobile phone, and identification documents. The robbery was followed by physical restraint and sexual violence, with Constantin Neagu committing the rape while Ghimpu held the victim down.

Polygony Response and Police Investigation

Following the traumatic event, the victim immediately proceeded to Pear Tree police station to report the crime. Law enforcement officials acted swiftly, arresting Ghimpu and Neagu the day after the incident. They were subsequently charged with two counts of rape, robbery, and failing to appear at court.

Derbyshire Police emphasized the severity of the crimes in their official statement. Detective Constable Claire Partridge commended the victim for his bravery in coming forward and for his continued support throughout the lengthy investigation. She noted that the perpetrators assumed the victim would be too frightened to report them.

Future Deportation and Justice Outcome

Police confirmed that Iorel-Raducu Ghimpu and Constantin Neagu will be deported to Romania upon the completion of their prison sentences. Authorities described the pair as extremely dangerous individuals who sought to exploit the victim.

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Detective Partridge highlighted that the defendants attempted to prolong the victim's suffering by denying the offenses during the trial. The court's decision provides a measure of justice for the survivor, aiming to allow him to move forward with his life after a harrowing ordeal.