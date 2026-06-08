Romanian national charged with rape of two teenage girls in Great Yarmouth

A 34-year-old Romanian man, Madalin Ilinca, has been charged with the rape and sexual assault of two teenage girls in Great Yarmouth after being arrested upon his return to the UK. The incidents allegedly occurred in sand dunes behind a seafront hotel in May. Ilinca appeared in court and was remanded in custody.

A Romanian national, Madalin Ilinca , 34, appeared in Norwich Magistrates Court charged in connection with the reported rape of two girls in Great Yarmouth . Ilinca, a married father-of-four, was arrested as he attempted to re-enter the UK at the Port of Dover last Friday after having traveled to Romania to visit his ill mother.

The alleged offenses occurred in the early hours of May 16 in sand dunes behind a seafront Premier Inn. Police had previously arrested a man in his 30s in Northamptonshire on May 17, who was released on bail pending further inquiries. Ilinca was charged with the rape of a girl over 16 and two sexual assaults on a girl 16 or over between May 15 and May 16.

The charges specify there was no consent and he did not reasonably believe there was consent. In court, Ilinca, wearing a grey hoodie and assisted by a Romanian interpreter, confirmed his details and appealed to the magistrates, saying, "I have four children, please.

" Prosecution counsel Katherine Newson detailed the police investigation, stating that two teenage girls were attacked near the Premier Inn, provided video interviews, and that Ilinca approached their group. She alleged he sexually assaulted one complainant at the rear of the hotel, and further incidents occurred on the beach. Evidence reportedly shows Ilinca following the group. After a police press release on May 17, Ilinca left for Romania on May 19, returning voluntarily and being arrested on June 5.

Defense solicitor Michael Cole indicated that consent would be a key issue, noting his client had documentary proof of his mother's illness and that he returned voluntarily. Cole did not apply for bail, citing the need for checks on proposed accommodation. Magistrate Kevin Banks-Dunnell remanded Ilinca in custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court on July 6





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Madalin Ilinca Great Yarmouth Rape Sexual Assault Norwich Magistrates Court Teenagers Premier Inn Sand Dunes Consent Romanian National Arrest Extradition Bail UK Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glen Powell Joins J.J. Abrams for Sci-Fi Film The Great BeyondGlen Powell will star in J.J. Abrams' upcoming sci-fi spectacle The Great Beyond, alongside Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey, and Samuel L. Jackson. Meanwhile, his 2025 sci-fi adaptation of Stephen King's The Running Man, despite poor box office, finds streaming success on Paramount+.

Read more »

Man Charged in Rape of Two Teenage Girls on Great Yarmouth BeachA 34-year-old Romanian man, Madalin Ilinca, has been charged with rape and sexual assault following the attack on two teenage girls on a beach in Great Yarmouth. The incident occurred in the early hours of May 16. A second suspect remains at large.

Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: Burberry Launches ‘Expedition’ Series on China’s Great Outdoors Starring Chen KunA three-part series with Chinese National Geography starring Chen Kun, the series reframes Burberry’s 170-year outdoor legacy for Chinese audiences.

Read more »

The already great Interview With The Vampire enters its vibrant Vampire Lestat eraThe already great Interview With The Vampire enters its vibrant Vampire Lestat era

Read more »