Romanian Fraudster Toader Berendean Sentenced to Near Five Years in UK Over Nationwide ATM PIN Theft Scheme

Toader Berendean received a four-year sentence for cloning Italian bank cards via tampered Nationwide ATMs. He faces deportation after serving his term for stealing £420,000 from victims between August and September 2025.

Prosecutors at the Inner London Crown Court confirmed that Toader Berendean, a thirty-eight-year-old Romanian national, will face automatic deportation proceedings upon completion of his prison sentence. Berendean was sentenced to four years and nine months for his involvement in a sophisticated banking fraud operation that targeted customers using Nationwide ATMs. The scheme involved stealing approximately £420,000 by filming victims as they entered their personal identification numbers.

Methodology Behind ATM PIN Skimming Scheme

Between August and September 2025, Berendean and his associates exploited weaknesses in the Nationwide banking system to steal sensitive financial data. The gang placed hidden cameras on ATMs to record customers entering their PINs at cash points. Police discovered the tampering equipment, including card readers and ATM cameras, during a raid on Berendean's residence in Brent, north-west London.

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Using the stolen passcodes, the criminals replicated Italian bank cards to withdraw funds illegally. Jollyon Robertson, the prosecuting lawyer, described the operation as an industrial processing of stolen data that targeted retail cards from multiple issuers and countries. The court heard that the cloned cards were used for high volumes of cash withdrawals, leveraging specific knowledge of the bank's vulnerabilities.

Judge's Sentencing Remarks and Internal Complicity

Judge Lynn Griffin presiding over the case emphasized that Berendean's actions were enabled by precise insider knowledge of the banking system. She noted that while he did not play a leading role in the conspiracy, his participation in harvesting data and reprogramming cards was deliberate. The judge explicitly stated that there must have been inside information allowing Berendean and his co-conspirators to execute the frauds effectively.

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The prosecution argued that the enterprise essentially harvested data and reprogrammed cards with that data to fleece thousands of pounds. CCTV evidence obtained by investigators showed Berendean and others operating at the cash points during the period of the fraud. Despite the severity of the crimes, the judge found that Berendean was not the primary organizer of the criminal group.

Police Investigation and Evidence Found at Home

A police investigation was launched after Nationwide detected numerous suspicious withdrawals linked to the cloned cards. Officers responding to the case found a total of £8,000 in cash at Berendean's property, along with the technical equipment used to commit the offenses. The defendant appeared in the dock requiring a Romanian interpreter to communicate with the court proceedings.

The judge clarified that the cards were programmed with banking details stolen directly from customers through the recorded PIN entries. This process allowed the perpetrators to take money out of the bank accounts of innocent victims. The investigation highlighted the extent to which the gang had infiltrated the ATM network to perpetrate their crimes over the specified two-month period.

Legal Charges and Future Deportation Proceedings

Benendean admitted to conspiracy to defraud, possession of articles for use in fraud, making or supplying articles for use in fraud, and possession of criminal property. These charges reflect his direct involvement in the technical and logistical aspects of the ATM skimming operation. The court determined that his actions constituted a serious breach of public trust in the banking sector.

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Upon serving his sentence, Berendean is liable to automatic deportation from the United Kingdom. The judge affirmed that his status as a Romanian national makes him subject to these immigration measures once his incarceration ends. This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences for individuals who exploit financial institutions for personal gain through criminal deception and technical sabotage.