Romanian Fraudster Toader Berendean Sentenced for Nationwide ATM Skimming Scheme

Toader Berendean receives near five-year sentence for cloning bank cards via Nationwide ATMs. The fraudster stole £420,000 using stolen PINs and faces deportation upon release.

Toader Berendean, a 38-year-old Romanian national residing in Brent, north-west London, has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for his role in a sophisticated bank card cloning operation. The Inner London Crown Court determined that Berendean participated in a criminal enterprise that targeted customers using Nationwide bank ATMs to steal £420,000 between August and September 2025.

Following the completion of his prison sentence, Berendean is set to be deported to Romania. Judge Lynn Griffin clarified during the sentencing hearing that the defendant is liable for automatic deportation as a result of his convictions. The fraud involved a gang that installed hidden cameras and card-reading devices to capture personal banking data and clone Italian bank cards for illicit cash withdrawals.

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Details of The Nationwide ATM Cloning Scheme

The core of the fraudulent operation relied on capturing the personal identification numbers (PINs) of victims as they used cash machines. Berendean and his associates placed covert recording equipment on Nationwide ATMs to spy on customers entering their passwords. Once the PINs were secured, the gang used this information to replicate bank cards from multiple issuers and countries.

Prosecutor Jollyon Robertson described the operation as an attack on the Nationwide banking system that exploited specific technical weaknesses. He stated that retail cards were being used for high-volume cash withdrawals, effectively treating the theft as industrial processing of stolen data. The cloned cards, which held valid banking details harvested from victims, allowed the group to withdraw large sums of money from accounts belonging to unsuspecting customers.

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Court Proceedings and Judicial Findings

During the legal proceedings, Berendean appeared in the dock but required a Romanian interpreter to communicate with the court. The prosecution presented evidence that the fraud was enabled by inside information, allowing the conspirators to know exactly where and when to deploy their equipment. Judge Griffin noted that the gang took advantage of weaknesses in the operating system, a feat that required very specific knowledge and coordination among the group members.

Evidence obtained by police included CCTV footage showing Berendean and others operating at the cash points during the period of the fraud. Despite the severity of the crimes, the judge made a finding that Berendean did not play a leading role in the offence. She acknowledged his involvement in the enterprise which harvested data and reprogrammed cards, but distinguished his level of responsibility compared to other co-conspirators.

Police Raid and Confiscated Evidence

A police investigation was launched after Nationwide Bank detected a significant number of suspicious withdrawals from customer accounts. Law enforcement officers subsequently raided Berendean's residence in north-west London, where they discovered the tools used to facilitate the fraud. The search yielded card readers, ATM cameras, and other tampering equipment essential for the skimming operation.

Investigators also seized a total of £8,000 in cash from the defendant's property. The physical evidence corroborated the digital records and witness testimony, confirming that the gang had systematically installed devices at multiple locations. The discovery of this equipment provided a tangible link between Berendean and the technical aspects of the cloning scheme.

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Convictions and Legal Consequences

Toader Berendean admitted to conspiracy to defraud, possession of articles for use in fraud, making or supplying articles for use in fraud, and possession of criminal property. These charges reflect his direct involvement in the preparation and execution of the card cloning activities. The judge emphasized that the act of programming cards with stolen banking details was central to the fraud.

The sentencing concludes a case that highlighted vulnerabilities in ATM security systems and the international nature of financial crime. Berendean will serve his near five-year prison sentence before facing deportation proceedings. The case serves as a documented instance of how coordinated groups can exploit banking infrastructure to steal substantial sums from multiple victims over a short period.