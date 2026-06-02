Romania Supports US Defense Efforts Amid Iran Tensions and Russian Drone Strikes

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Ţoiu revealed that Romania has allowed the United States to use its military bases for defensive activities linked to tensions with Iran and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The statement, made in an exclusive interview at the United Nations, underscores Romania's role as a key NATO ally on the eastern flank, particularly following a Russian drone strike on a residential building in Galați. Romania, which has increased its defense spending, emphasized its commitment to collective defense and diplomatic solutions while distancing itself from direct involvement in conflict.

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EXCLUSIVE: European FM says Bucharest answered Trump's call for allied support amid Iran tensions, Russian drone strike Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Ţoiu told Fox News Digital that Romania allowed U.S. access to military infrastructure for defensive operations while pushing for an international coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Romania's foreign minister told Fox News Digital that Bucharest answered the Trump administration's call for allied support in theby allowing the use of Romanian military bases for "defensive activities" related to tensions with Iran and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have allowed for access to defensive activities, such as air refueling, for example, because we do believe allies need to rely on each other," Romania's interim Foreign Affairs Minister Oana-Silvia Ţoiu said in an exclusive interview at the United Nations. "We're not part of the war, nor do we intend to become part of war, but we are part of an effort to ensure common defense, and we are a part of a diplomatic effort to ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," she said.has repeatedly pressed European allies to increase defense spending and take a larger role in global security efforts, including maritime security in the Middle East.

NATO LEADERS PREDICT ERA OF 2% DEFENSE SPENDING 'PROBABLY HISTORY' AS TRUMP REPORTEDLY FLOATS HIGHER TARGET A container ship sits at anchor as a small motorboat passes in the foreground in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026. European allies over support related to the conflict with Iran, but said both sides recognize the need for closer coordination.

"I'm pretty sure that both on the U.S. side and the European side, we do understand that we need to enhance our dialog in order to prevent moments when we create tension in the transatlantic partnership," she told Fox News Digital. "And I do believe a better dialog ahead of time on all sides leads to better results, specifically on the request of help in terms of the conflict in the Middle East.

" The Romanian foreign minister said Bucharest approved the use of its military bases and infrastructure for defensive operations linked to regional security efforts. "Romania has approved through Parliament the proposal of the President, the ministry of foreign affairs and the ministry for defense and the prime minister, the use of our military bases and infrastructure for defensive activities, for activities such as air-fuelling, for example, because we are aware of the fact that it is needed that we trust each other," she said.

"I think we share clear objectives here in Europe, between the U.S. and countries around the world, such as lowering energy prices, such as allowing for fertilizers not to be blocked anymore there. " Oana-Silvia Toiu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Romania speaks during emergency Security Council meeting requested by Romania and supported by France after Russian military drone entered Romanian airspace and injuring civilians when exploded at UN Headquarters in New York, NY on June 1, 2026.

Romania, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, has emerged as one of the alliance's key eastern flank states amid growing concerns over both Russia's war in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East. She noted that Romania raised defense spending to 2% of GDP during Trump's previous term and plans to allocate an average of 3.4% next year through a combination of military procurement and strategic infrastructure investments. on Tuesday following a Russian drone strike that hit a residential building in the Romanian city of Galați on May 29.

The emergency briefing marked the first time in Romania's roughly 70-year history at the United Nations that it requested a Security Council session over a direct threat to its national security, according to Romanian officials. Romanian law enforcement officers work at the site of an explosion in a residential block of flats following a reported drone strike near the border with Ukraine, in Galati, Romania, May 29, 202





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