Romania summons Russian envoy after drone crashes into apartment building

A Russian-made drone struck a residential block in Galati, injuring two people, says Romanian foreign minister.

Law enforcement work on the site of an explosion at a residential block of flats following a drone hit in Galati. / Reuters Romania has summoned Russia’s ambassador after a drone identified by Romanian authorities as Russian crashed into a residential building in the southeastern city of Galati, injuring two people.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said on X on Friday that the Russian envoy was called to the Foreign Ministry following an “extremely serious incident. ” “We have confirmation from the Ministry of National Defence that the drone which crashed into a residential building in Galati was of Russian origin,” Toiu said. According to Romanian authorities, a Russian drone struck a 10-story apartment block in the early hours of Friday, causing an explosion and fire that injured two people.

She added that Bucharest would formally communicate the consequences the incident would have for diplomatic relations with Russia, as well as discuss “the next steps at the European level regarding sanctions packages. ” Toiu also said Romanian President Nicusor Dan convened the Supreme Council of National Defence on Friday morning following the incident.

Russia, Afghanistan sign military cooperation deal NATO chief Mark Rutte pledged the alliance's "absolute solidarity" in a call with Romania's president on Friday, slamming Russia for a drone crash that injured two people in the country bordering Ukraine.

"I affirmed that NATO stands ready to defend every inch of Allied territory," Rutte said. "We will continue to enhance our readiness to deter and defend against any threat, including from drones. ""They continue to target civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, and last night showed yet again that the implications of their illegal war of aggression don't stop at the border.

" The US ambassador to NATO denounced a "reckless incursion" on Romanian territory -- though he did not explicitly call out Russia over the incident. "We stand with our NATO Ally Romania and condemn this reckless incursion on its territory," Ambassador Matthew Whitaker wrote on X, vowing: "We will defend every inch of NATO territory.

"Russia, Afghanistan sign military cooperation dealUS carries out new air strikes on military site in southern Iran — reportUS threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Iran Hormuz toll plan





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