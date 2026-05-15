Romanian singer Alexandra Capitanescu has secured a place in the Eurovision final following a provocative performance of her song Choke Me, sparking intense debate over its themes of bondage and emotional struggle.

The atmosphere at the Vienna Stadthalle reached a fever pitch during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest, as Romania delivered one of the most polarizing performances in the competition's recent history.

Alexandra Capitanescu, a 22-year-old artist, managed to secure a spot in the grand final despite a wave of controversy surrounding her act. The performance, centered around a song titled 'Choke Me', featured a striking aesthetic that left many audience members and viewers at home feeling unsettled. Dressed in a provocative full black leather outfit reminiscent of bondage gear, Capitanescu began her routine bound to her guitarists by glowing white neon ropes.

As the music intensified, she transitioned from a state of restraint to crawling across the stage on her hands and knees, while dramatic jets of fire erupted around her, adding to the raw and aggressive energy of the presentation. The lyrics of the track further fueled the fire, with lines explicitly mentioning the desire to be controlled and choked, leading to widespread accusations that the performance was inappropriate for a family-oriented international broadcast.

Critics argued that themes of female submission and bondage had no place on the Eurovision stage. However, Alexandra Capitanescu was quick to address the backlash through her social media platforms, offering a deeply psychological interpretation of her work. She asserted that 'Choke Me' is not a sexual anthem but rather a poignant metaphor for the crushing weight of internal pressure and expectation.

According to the singer, the lyrics speak to the feeling of being emotionally suffocated by one's own self-doubt and the anxiety that often accompanies the pursuit of perfection. She explained that as a songwriter, she relies on provocative symbolism to articulate complex emotions that are otherwise difficult to describe. By reclaiming the concept of choking, she claimed she was illustrating the journey of regaining autonomy and overcoming the mental barriers that limit human potential.

While Romania's entry dominated the headlines for its shock value, the United Kingdom's performance also became a focal point of social media discussion, albeit for different reasons. The UK was represented by Sam Battle, better known as the YouTube personality Look Mum No Computer. His act featured a quirky, synth-heavy song called 'Eins, Zwei, Drei', performed while wearing a bright pink boiler suit. The staging was equally eclectic, featuring dancers in fluffy computer-themed headwear within a mock workshop setting.

The reaction from the British public was sharply divided. Many fans took to X to express their frustration, lamenting that the UK had once again produced a car crash of a performance and predicting a score of nil points. Some compared the act unfavorably to previous successes like Sam Ryder, suggesting that the country has lost its way in the competition. Conversely, a segment of the audience praised the UK's willingness to embrace the absurd.

These supporters argued that a wacky, experimental approach might actually be more effective than the bland, radio-friendly ballads that had failed to earn significant points in recent years. They found the performance to be catchy and visually interesting, viewing it as a bold gamble in a contest that often rewards eccentricity. Amidst this clash of styles, Australia's Delta Goodrem emerged as a beacon of traditional powerhouse talent.

Her performance of the song 'Eclipse' was widely hailed as the standout act of the night, providing a stark contrast to the avant-garde risks taken by Romania and the UK. As the competition moves toward the final, the discourse surrounding Alexandra Capitanescu's performance serves as a reminder of the thin line between artistic expression and public propriety on the global stage





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