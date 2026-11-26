Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United has revealed more details about companions as the game will be released on February 4, 2027.

Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United has revealed more details about companions as the game will be released on February 4, 2027. Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United launches February 4, 2027, with Square Enix outlining new systems before release.

Romancing SaGa 3 also expands the Business minigame, Zweig Tournament, Synthesized Arts, and weapon techniques. The HD remake features eight heroes, voiced scenes, Kenji Ito music, and up to 72 hours early access in Digital Deluxe.ahead of the game's launch on February 4. The team showed off five new companions that will be joining your adventure, as they will travel with you and aid you in many different ways, enhancing the remake experience.

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What's more, they also showed off images of the Business minigame, the expanded Zweig Tournament, Synthesized Arts, and other surprises coming toPlayers will journey forth alongside five new companions. There's Fullbright, the young heir to a prestigious Wilmington merchant family, and Ward, a dapper hunter from Justerm with a very forward sense of fashion. Both are descendants of the Matriarch's twelve sacred knights.