Romance scammers are playing the long game

Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director of AARP Pennsylvania, said the emotional manipulation used in romance scams is what makes them particularly effective.

Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director of AARP Pennsylvania, said the emotional manipulation used in romance scams is what makes them particularly effective. Romance scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with criminals spending weeks or even months building emotional relationships before ever asking for money.

Fraud experts say those scams often succeed because victims do not respond to obvious threats or pressure. Instead, they are responding to what feels like a genuine emotional connection. According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans reported losing nearly $300 million to romance scams last year.

“Let’s call these people what they are. They are criminals, simply trying to get money from unsuspecting victims,” said Mary Bach, a volunteer with AARP. Experts say scammers often use dating apps, social media, and messaging apps like WhatsApp to create a false sense of intimacy. They may send daily messages, check in throughout the day, offer constant reassurance, and give a lot of attention.

Over time, experts say those interactions are designed to build trust and emotional dependence.

“You can talk to them. It’s never face-to-face because they are definitely imposters. They are not who they claim to be,” Bach said. By the time a financial emergency is introduced by the scammer, the victims may already feel emotionally invested in the relationship.

Some people report feeling guilty for questioning the person on the other end, even once requests for money begin.

“They are really proliferating. The government agencies that track these kinds of things will tell you that they are absolutely at a crisis level,” Bach said. Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director of AARP Pennsylvania, said the emotional manipulation used in romance scams is what makes them particularly effective.

“Romance scams work because criminals exploit trust and emotional connection—not just deception,” Johnston-Walsh said. “Scammers take time to build relationships through dating apps and social media, creating a false sense of intimacy before asking for money. AARP research shows many adults aren’t familiar with these tactics, making it easier for criminals to take advantage. These scams can happen to anyone, and too often, shame keeps people from speaking up—allowing the fraud to continue.

”AARP offers fraud prevention resources, scam alerts and educational materials to help consumers recognize the warning signs of romance scams and other forms of fraud. More information is available through AARP’s website. A road has been closed off for investigation after an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County. Between 2019 and 2023, the DOJ said he advertised and accepted payment for wheelchair accessible vehicles to dozens of unsuspecting customers.

Three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk on Wednesday, according to an incident report from Pennsylvania State Police. GALLERY | Severe thunderstorms hit central Pennsylvania on Saturday





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