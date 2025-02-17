Romance Scammer Uses Stolen Photos of NBC Chicago Producer

A romance scammer is using stolen photos of an NBC Chicago producer to create fake profiles and defraud people online. This story highlights the growing threat of romance scams and the use of AI-generated images to deceive victims.

Stolen social media images of NBC Chicago's senior digital video producer have been used to scam at least one woman out of $10,000 and dupe dozens of others looking who were looking for love. In a world where love is just a click away, romance scam s are finding new ways to steal hearts—and wallets—with a little help from artificial intelligence.

Behind the sweet words and perfect pictures, a growing number of online scammers are using technology to craft the perfect love story for all the wrong reasons. This technology put one of our own NBC Chicago colleagues in the middle of an international love scam. We’re used to seeing DS Shin behind the camera, making many of us look good on social media as the station’s senior digital video producer. But in his personal life, Shin has a pretty large online following of his own - mostly for being, well, cute and photogenic. But among his legion of adoring followers, there’s at least one who’s been lurking in the shadows—stealing his photos and running a scam for years. “Since 2021, I've been getting random messages from women on Instagram saying that someone's using my photos to create fake accounts on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook,” Shin said. “They like altered it using those like photo applications. So they would add like glasses or mustache to make it better,” said Shin. According to a new report by Norton, “Nearly one in three (27%) people on dating apps reported seeing their own photos being used by a profile that didn’t belong to them.' At first flattered, DS said that changed when he learned the scammer had conned one woman in the Philippines out of $10,000. “I got dozen more messages from different people. So I can only imagine how much money was scammed and involved with this,” he said. According to that Norton report, less than half of all people surveyed could tell the difference between a real image and an AI-generated image. In January, a French woman made headlines after she admitted she sent close to a million euros to an online love interest she thought was Brad Pitt. “What he told me is that I shouldn't judge him for what he's doing because the life is different where he's at and he's just doing stuff to make his life better,” Shin said. I went to those profiles and then I asked for the removal because it's a fake profile. But over and over again, I've been getting denied of those reports,” he said. After NBC 5 Responds reached out to Meta and TikTok, they finally took down the profiles using Shin’s stolen images. If you’re online dating, do a reverse image search of anyone you’re getting serious with. But fair warning here - if the image has been altered, like Shin’s were, the search may not work. If you’re worried about your images or profile being stolen - try adding a phrase like ‘this is my only account’ in your bio





