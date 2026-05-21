The list includes titles from across the entire year, meaning some are already available to dive into right now, while others are still on the horizon and worth marking on your calendar long before release day arrives.

Based on Goodreads reader shelving data and anticipation trends, these are the romance books generating the most excitement among fans. The list includes titles from across the entire year, meaning some are already available to dive into right now, while others are still on the horizon and worth marking on your calendar long before release day arrives.

As the world’s largest social cataloging website and online community for readers, Goodreads offers valuable insight into both upcoming and newly released books. Much of that insight comes from user activity across the site, particularly through ‘Goodreads members’ shelves,’ the virtual bookshelves readers use to organize and track titles on their accounts. These shelves include default categories such as Read, Currently Reading, and Want to Read.

Using data based on how often books are added to members’ Want-to-Read shelves, Goodreads has determined which romance books readers are most excited about in 2026. Goodreads has also shared that data with Screen Rant, allowing this list to highlight the seven romance books readers are eagerly anticipating and counting down the days to read





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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