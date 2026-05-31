Roman Reigns Retains, but Jacob Fatu Steals the Show at WWE Clash in Italy

At WWE Clash in Italy, Roman Reigns survived a brutal Tribal Combat against Jacob Fatu, who impressed with his power and resilience. Despite losing, Fatu emerged as a breakout main-event force.

In a match that will be remembered for elevating a challenger as much as confirming a champion, Roman Reigns retained the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Italy, but it was Jacob Fatu who stole the show.

The Tribal Combat main event was a brutal, hard-hitting affair that pushed both men to their limits. Fatu, making his presence felt on the grand stage, showcased a blend of power, agility, and resilience that had the Italian crowd on the edge of their seats. From the opening bell, Fatu took the fight to Reigns, landing a spinning elbow and immediately going for the Tongan Death Grip.

Though Reigns escaped, Fatu continued his assault with a suicide dive and relentless offense that kept the champion on the defensive. The match was not just a contest of strength but also a psychological battle, with both men targeting each other's weaknesses. Reigns, known for his calculated approach, began to fight back, and the action spilled outside the ring where they used steel steps, barricades, and tables to inflict damage.

One of the most memorable moments came when Reigns drove Fatu's face into the steel steps, followed by a drive-by kick that left Fatu's head bloodied. Despite the punishment, Fatu refused to stay down, kicking out of a Superman Punch and continuing to mount offense with clotheslines and sentons. The match's pace was deliberate but intense, building to a climax where both men threw everything they had at each other.

An exposed turnbuckle became a pivotal point as Reigns repeatedly slammed Fatu into it before hitting a spear through a table. Even then, Fatu rose again, only to be met with another spear that finally secured Reigns the victory. While Reigns walked out with the title, it was Fatu who walked out with the adulation of the fans and the recognition that he belonged at the top.

The loss did not diminish Fatu's performance; it actually enhanced his status as a legitimate main-event threat. The match was a testament to the storytelling that WWE can achieve, blending in-ring action with character development. Fatu's tribute to Umaga early in the match added an emotional layer, connecting the past with the present.

Reigns, as the veteran champion, showed why he is considered the face of the company, but he also exposed a vulnerability that could be exploited in future rivalries. The Tribal Combat stipulation added an extra layer of intensity, making the victory feel earned and the defeat feel honorable. For Fatu, this match was a coming-out party, proving that he can hang with the best and deliver under pressure.

WWE Clash in Italy will be remembered as the night Jacob Fatu announced himself to the world, even in defeat





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WWE Roman Reigns Jacob Fatu Tribal Combat WWE Clash In Italy

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