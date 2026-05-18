Roman Reigns Responds to Jacob Fatu's Bloodline Beatdown, tag titles, Oba Femi's Challenge, and El Grande Americano vs. Los Americanos

WWE Raw brings exciting match-ups and storylines, including Roman Reigns answering Jacob Fatu's betrayal, Paige and Brie Bella defending Women's Tag Team Titles, the development of the Bloodline, and an opportunity to challenge The Ruler. Also featuring a high-stakes Mask vs. Mask match and a wild trios tornado tag.

Comrades, your El Presidente previews tonight's WWE Raw! Roman Reigns responds to Jacob Fatu , plus tag titles on the line and an Oba Femi Open Challenge!

Comrades, WWE Raw brings Bloodline drama as Roman Reigns answers Jacob Fatu s betrayal like a champion guarding the state. Paige and Brie Bella defend the WWE Women s Tag Team Titles as rivals chase gold and the means of production. Oba Femi s WWE Raw open challenge rolls on, with The Ruler ready to conscript another poor comrade into battle.

El Grande Americano stirs WWE Raw intrigue in a wild trios tornado tag before a high-stakes Mask vs. Mask clash. Greetings, comrades! It is I, your beloved El Presidente, reporting to you live from the gilded observation deck of my newly-commissioned dirigible, which is currently hovering somewhere over the Caribbean while my loyal capybara enjoys a plate of imported Beluga caviar and a small glass of Cristal.

Tonight, the workers of the squared circle take toon Netflix, and your dictator-in-residence has been studying the dispatches from the WWE propaganda ministry like I once studied the manuals for evading drone strikes! Let us dive into what awaits us on tonight s edition of Roman Reigns Responds to Jacob Fatu Bloodline Beatdown After Jacob Fatu refused to acknowledge The OTC and brutally laid out The Bloodline last week, how will World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns respond?

Find out tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix. Ah, family betrayal! This is a subject I know intimately, comrades. I remember a humid evening in 1987 when my second cousin Ramón attempted to overthrow my regime while I was vacationing in the Black Sea with is much the same a kinsman forgetting who signs the checks!

Reigns will surely respond with the fury of a tinpot autocrat who has just discovered his Minister of Finance is leaking documents to Langley. Will Women s World Champion Liv Morgan play a part in the outcome? See what happens tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix





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Roman Reigns Jacob Fatu Bloodline Tag Titles Oba Femi's Challenge El Grande Americano Los Americanos Mask Vs. Mask Match WWE Raw

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