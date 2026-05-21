Roman Marble Bust Found at Alicante Beach

A marble head dating back 2,000 years has been discovered at Alicante's Almadraba beach, potentially representing the goddess Venus. The find is considered one of the most significant Roman-era discoveries in the region.

Workmen at Alicante 's Almadraba beach were surprised to discover a marble head dating back 2,000 years during ongoing regeneration work. The head, estimated to be from the High Imperial Roman period, is in near-perfect condition, with only minor damage to the nose.

Experts believe it could have been part of a Roman patrician house, possibly representing the goddess Venus. The discovery has been hailed as one of the most significant Roman-era finds in the region, with archaeologists considering it a valuable piece of cultural history. The site has been designated as an archaeological area for over 15 years, following the discovery of Roman villa remains in 2009.

The newly-found head, measuring 22.22 centimeters high and 19.78 wide, has been described as having a Hellenistic hairstyle, with wavy hair pulled back with a parting in the middle, resembling representations of divinities like the Greek Aphrodite or the Roman Venus. The discovery coincides with the time of Emperor Caesar Augustus, who oversaw a period of expansion for the Roman Empire, bringing about the Pax Romana and a time of cultural flourishing.

During this era, Venus was considered the mother of the Roman people, representing love, beauty, and fertility. The cultural department of the Alicante council has described the bust as 'a Roman head of great artistic quality and in excellent state of preservation', while experts believe it could have been placed on a base in Roman patrician houses. The beach was scheduled to reopen in time for the peak summer season, but this has now been delayed due to the find.





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Roman Marble Bust Alicante Goddess Venus High Imperial Roman Period Cultural Heritage Archaeological Site

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Roman Bust of Great Artistic Quality Discovered at Almadraba Beach in AlicanteA marble head estimated to be 2,000 years old, from the High Imperial Roman period in the first or second century, has been discovered at Almadraba beach in Alicante. The head is of great artistic quality and in excellent state of preservation, aside from minor damage to the nose. Experts believe it possibly represents the goddess Venus.

Read more »

Roman Bust of Great Artistic Quality Discovered at Almadraba Beach in AlicanteA marble head estimated to be 2,000 years old, from the High Imperial Roman period in the first or second century, has been discovered at Almadraba beach in Alicante. The head is of great artistic quality and in excellent state of preservation, aside from minor damage to the nose. Experts believe it possibly represents the goddess Venus.

Read more »