Roman Bust of Great Artistic Quality Discovered at Almadraba Beach in Alicante

A marble head estimated to be 2,000 years old, from the High Imperial Roman period in the first or second century, has been discovered at Almadraba beach in Alicante. The head is of great artistic quality and in excellent state of preservation, aside from minor damage to the nose. Experts believe it possibly represents the goddess Venus.

A marble head estimated to be 2,000 years old, from the High Imperial Roman period in the first or second century, has been discovered at Almadraba beach in Alicante .

The head is of great artistic quality and in excellent state of preservation, aside from minor damage to the nose. Experts believe it possibly represents the goddess Venus. The site has been designated as an archaeological area for over 15 years, following the discovery of a Roman villa linked to Lucentum. The head, with a wavy hairstyle and Hellenistic influence, is believed to have been placed on a base in Roman patrician houses.

The cultural and historical value of the find is said to be incalculable, with the council describing it as one of the most substantial findings from the Roman era in Alicante. The beach, scheduled to reopen for the peak summer season, has been delayed due to the find





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Marble Head Roman Period Discovery Alicante High Artistic Quality Near-Perfect Condition Valuable Artifact Roman Villa Hellenistic Influence

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Roman Bust of Great Artistic Quality Discovered at Almadraba Beach in AlicanteA marble head estimated to be 2,000 years old, from the High Imperial Roman period in the first or second century, has been discovered at Almadraba beach in Alicante. The head is of great artistic quality and in excellent state of preservation, aside from minor damage to the nose. Experts believe it possibly represents the goddess Venus.

Read more »