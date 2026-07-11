AS Roma extends its unbeaten Serie A dash to seventeen games under manager Gasperini, aiming to break the club record of nineteen gAmes and challenging the all-time league record of thirty games set in the early nineties.

Roma has extended its remarkable run of invincibility in the Italian league to seventeen consecutive matches, a statistic that places the club on the verge of breaking a long-standing historical record. The last time the Giallorossi suffered a defeat in Serie A competition was on April fifth of last year, when they fell five to two against Inter Milan at home. Since that solitary loss, the team has demonstrated exceptional consistency, securing thirteen victories and four draws in their subsequent seventeen outings. This impressive haul amounts to forty-three points from a possible fifty-one, highlighting a level of performance that has transformed the squad into a formidable contender in the current championship race. The results achieved during this unbeaten span include draws against some of the toughest opponents in the league, such as Atalanta, Inter, Como, and Napoli, proving that the team can compete with the best when the stakes are highest.

The depth of the squad and the tactical flexibility under manager Gasperini have been central to this success. The attacking output has been particularly staggering, with the team netting forty-five goals across these seventeen games. This offensive firepower is not reliant on a single individual or a narrow group of players. Every single outfield position on the pitch has contributed to the goal tally during this run. The scorers range from established stars like Malen to midfield engines such as Cristante and Koné, as well as defenders including Ndicka,Mancini, Hermoso and Rensch. Even wing-backs and younger talents like Wesley,Mora, Lulli, Castro and Pisilli have found the back of the net, illustrating a holistic and fluid style of play that has replaced the defensive rigidities of previous seasons.

Also read California restaurant closes after 30-year run when landlord surprises them with bad news

Tactical Evolution and Managerial Impact

The transformation of the team is largely attributed to the managerial influence of Gasperini, who has instilled a mentality of resilience and collective responsibility. The concept of Gaspball, characterized by high intensity and positional interchange, has finally taken root within the squad. The players appear united and determined, refusing to surrender even in difficult circumstances. while there is a minor tactical quirk regarding goals conceded in the twenty-eighth to thirty-third minute marks of the second half,the overall benefit of scoring two or three goals for every goal conceded far outweighs the defensive lapses. This approach has turned every match into a high-scoring spectacle,ensuring that fans are treated to entertaining and dynamic football rather than cautious, low-scoring affairs.

Historical comparisons highlight just how significant this current run is. Gasperini has already surpassed the previous club record for an unbeaten streak, which stood at sixteen games and was set during the Rudi Garcia era of two thousand fourteen to two thousand fifteen. The next milestone is a nineteen-game unbeaten run, a feat accomplished by three different Roma teams in history. these teams were managed by Sven Goran Eriksson and Nils Liedholm in one thousand nine hundred eighty-four, Andrea Andreazzoli and Garcia in two thousand thirteen, and Claudio Ranieri in the two thousand twenty-four to two thousand twenty-five season. The absolute best performance in this regard was recorded by the one thousand nine hundred eighty to one thousand nine hundred eighty-one squad, which went thirty games without a loss under the guidance of Liedholm.

Advertisement

Looking Ahead: Record Attempts and Upcoming Clashes

Breaking the nineteen-game record appears to be a highly achievable target for the current squad. The fixture list provides several favorable opportunities to extend the streak, with winnable matches against Sassuolo, Parma,and Monza looming on the horizon. These games serve as crucial stepPing stones before the major test of the Roma Derby on December thirteenth. That upcoming clash against Lazio is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in the Scudetto race,a scenario that few could have predicted at the beginning of the season. The confidence within the camp is palpable and the belief that they can make history is growing stronger with each passing week.

Recent form suggests that the attacking prowess will continue to be a dominant feature. In the four most recent matches prior to the current shatter,Roma scored two goals against Genoa, three against Napoli, four against Cagliari and five against Udinese. This trajectory has led some observers to speculate about the possibility of a dominant victory in the upcoming match against Sassuolo,with some suggesting a scoreline of six to zero is not out of the question. Meanwhile, the broader context of the league sees other teams like Frosinone, Torino,and Parma engaging in thier own critical battles, though Roma remains focused on maintaining its perfect record and closing in on the historic mark that has eluded them for over four decades.

The individual contributions within the team have also been noteworthy, with players like Manu Koné stepping up as decisive figures. Koné recent two-goal display against Inter Milan underscored his status as a midfield maestro and a key asset in the team's success. His ability to dictate play and score crucial goals exemplifies the balanced threat that Gasperini has cultivated. As the season progresses, the challenge will be to maintain this level of performance against increasingly desperate opponents who will study Roma's tactics and attempt to exploit the brief moments of vulnerability. However, the mental strength of the group,combined with thier tactical discipline and attacking variety, makes them one of the most dangerous teams in European football at this moment.