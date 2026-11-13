Rom and Leeta Reunite in Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Crossover

Star Trek Deep Space Nine characters Rom and Leeta appear in the new Magic: The Gathering crossover card Rom and Leeta Unlikely Pair released November 13.

Longtime viewers of Star Trek Deep Space Nine recognize Rom and Leeta as one of the franchise's most heartwarming unexpected pairings. The awkward Ferengi brother of Quark and the beautiful Bajoran dabo girl defied traditional customs to build a genuine relationship. Their romance provided essential warmth and comedic relief during the serious Dominion War arc of the series. Now nearly three decades after their introduction, the couple is officially reuniting in a new release arriving this week.

New Card Features Unlikely Pair

Wizards of the Coast has included Rom and Leeta in its massive Magic: The Gathering Star Trek crossover collection. The new card is titled Rom and Leeta Unlikely Pair and serves as a tribute to their enduring bond. The card art depicts the two characters together in a fitting tribute to one of the best relationships in the series. Flavor text on the card reads It was a perfect match. Rom had the heart of a Bajoran and Leeta had the Ferengi flare for business.

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This textual detail explains why their romance succeeded despite their very different backgrounds. The card captures the essence of how they complemented each other throughout their time on the station. Fans remember their development from unlikely acquaintances to a committed married couple. This new product allows collectors to own a physical representation of that journey.

Game Mechanics and Commander Decks

The card functions as a red legendary creature with 4 power and 3 toughness. It costs 4 mana to play in the game. Its defining ability is called Seek Out which rewards players whenever they draw their second card on their turn. When this condition is met Rom and Leeta create two tapped Treasure tokens for the player.

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Treasure tokens are temporary resources that can be sacrificed to generate mana the currency used to play cards and activate abilities. Since these tokens enter the battlefield tapped players generally need to wait until they untap before using them. This mechanic makes the ability decent for resource management. The design translates Leeta business instincts into a potentially lucrative in-game partnership for the player.

Rom and Leeta are included in the Federation Fleet Commander deck. This deck brings together characters from across the franchise under the leadership of Jean-Luc Picard. Captain Janeway also serves as an alternative commander for the deck. Other familiar faces in the deck include Seven of Nine Ezri Dax Miles O'Brien and Geordi La Forge.

Product Availability and Delays

The larger Magic: The Gathering Star Trek crossover is officially out today November 13. The release features four themed Commander decks collectible booster packs and special Scene Boxes. The Scene Boxes combine individual cards into mosaic artwork celebrating iconic franchise moments. These items allow fans to display artistic tributes to key moments in Star Trek history.

Wizards of the Coast has warned that some products are facing production and shipping delays. This issue affects Commander decks specifically in North America. The supply chain problems mean some fans may need to wait a little longer to get their hands on the Rom and Leeta card. Players should check with local retailers for the most accurate restock dates for the delayed items.