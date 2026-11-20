Springer spaniel cross poodle Rolo retires from Pets As Therapy after 12 years and 584 visits to Ipswich Hospital and other NHS facilities, bringing comfort to hundreds.

The highly beloved therapy dog Rolo has officially retired after completing an impressive 584 visits to patients across the NHS. The springer spaniel cross poodle performed his final duties at Ipswich Hospital in Suffolk on November 17, concluding a dedicated 12-year career. This specific date marks the end of a journey that began with a rescue from a puppy farm and transformed a sickly puppy into a celebrated hospital companion.

Rolo's Rescue From Puppy Farm and Recovery

Rolo's journey to becoming a hospital icon started with an incredibly difficult beginning. Just weeks before Christmas 2013, the young dog was saved from a puppy farm in South Ockendon, Essex, where he faced certain death. Weighing only 2.5kg, he was rescued by the RSPCA alongside 29 other dogs. Shortly after the rescue, Rolo fell severely ill, causing his carers to fear the worst. However, with dedicated care, he recovered and was adopted at 12 weeks old, setting the stage for his future.

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Extensive Career With Pets As Therapy Since 2014

Alongside his owner Claire Dean, Rolo joined Pets As Therapy in November 2014. He quickly began a long career focused on bringing much-needed comfort to hospital patients. His work extended beyond Ipswich Hospital, including 222 visits to Southend University Hospital's oncology ward and stroke unit. He also became the first dog allowed on the children's ward at that facility, breaking barriers for therapy animals in pediatric care.

Breakdown of Rolo's Hospital Visit Statistics

The statistics of Rolo's career highlight the sheer volume of care he provided. He completed 196 visits at Ipswich Hospital and participated in 39 appearances for the Read2Dogs scheme in Essex. Additionally, he made 122 visits to care homes and completed five official visits for educational talks. These numbers reflect a consistent presence in healthcare settings, providing stability and joy to vulnerable individuals over more than a decade.

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Owner Claire Dean Discusses Retirement Reasons

Owner Claire Dean explained that Rolo is turning 13 shortly, which is considered quite old for a working dog. She preferred to let him finish his career on his own terms with one final day at the hospital, rather than calling in to say he was unwell. Despite two cruciate ligament surgeries, Rolo remained agile and alert. Dean noted that he constantly looked for people to interact with, changing the entire atmosphere of a ward when he entered it.

Impact on Patients and Advocacy for Rescue Dogs

Rolo's presence helped patients both physically and mentally, supporting rehabilitation and speech therapy. His story gained widespread attention, including a television report that inspired a hospital in Gloucester to recruit their own Pets As Therapy dog for their stroke ward. Dean highlighted that Rolo represents the potential of rescue dogs, aiming to encourage other people to consider adopting rescue animals instead of buying from breeders.

NHS and Pets As Therapy Leadership Praise

Robbie Payne, voluntary services manager for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, described Rolo as a real rags to riches story. He noted that the dog was lucky to survive his early life and even luckier to find a dedicated family. Steven Wibberley, CEO of Pets As Therapy, called Rolo an incredible ambassador for the organization. He emphasized that while Rolo will be missed, his happiness and wellbeing must come first in this well-deserved retirement.