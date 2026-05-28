Rolling Stones producer hypes upcoming album as 'unbelievable'

The Rolling Stones have a new album, 'Foreign Tongues,' out on July 10.

, Watt says he likes working with The Stones because they never do the same thing twice. They always keep their releases dynamic. Watt also said that for"Foreign Tongues," he had the band play live in the studio to capture that live energy that you only get at a Stone show.

"It's always changing, and then there's moments where they blow your brains out with how unbelievable and tight it is, and they're all on it," he told the outlet. "But part of their magic is that it's always changing ... the recording process had to be something where we were going for keeps at all times, so you could capture those moments, moving with the heartbeats of the guys in the room.

"When asked about the chemistry between longtime band members Keith Richards and Mick Jagger, Watt said,"You would think two people that have been with each other for as long as they have could read each other's minds, and there's times where they do and there's other times where they go exactly opposite, and it’s those moments where some of the greatest ... comes out. "Watt's words are just one more reason to get excited for the new Rolling Stones release.

It's a gift that these guys are still rocking in their 80s and keeping their music creative and energized.





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