Rolling Stones Music Video Features De-Aging Technology, Starring A’zion Licking De-aged Mick Jagger's Face

The Rolling Stones have released a music video for their new single ‘In the Stars’ featuring de-aging technology, with A’zion starring as the band's frontman. The video shows the band performing in a warehouse with a crowd of fans and other musicians joining in on the song. At one point, A’zion licks the digitally de-aged face of Mick Jagger.

look straight out of the 1970s in the legendary rock band’s music video for new single “In the Stars,” thanks to de-aging technology courtesy of the band is rocking out in a warehouse as a crowd of fans dances around them and a slew of other musicians join in on the song too.

At one point A’zion licks the digitally de-aged Mick Jagger’s face.

“Are you kidding me? It’s my dream,” A’zion said of starring in a Rolling Stones music video.

“The first record that I ever got that I listened to from start to finish was Overall, the deepfakes are impressive, if not maybe a tad uncanny, showing a near-perfect replica of how Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood looked in the late ’70s. It’s hard to say exactly what the process to develop the deepfakes was, though the video’s credits list body doubles for Jagger, Richards and Wood in the cast.

Meanwhile, the video’s credits on the Deep Voodoo side lists an “AI data wrangler” as well as deepfake artists for all three of the band members’ AIs. This is just the latest major deepfake music video for Deep Voodoo, which had also provided the tech for Kendrick Lamar’s famed “The Heart Part 5” video from 2022, morphing the rapper’s face into that of O.J. Simpson, Kanye West and Kobe Bryant among others.

More similar to the Stones video, Deep Voodoo also helped de-age Billie Joel in the music video for his 2024 song “Turn the Lights Back On. ” “Our goal is to make beautiful, cinematic film and television that never pulls the viewer out because the effect doesn’t look right,” Deep Voodoo executive which they revealed last week. Along with “In the Stars,” the band also released the album’s opening track “Rough and Twisted” as well.

James Hibberd The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved





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Rolling Stones Music Video De-Aging Technology A’Zion Mick Jagger Deepfakes Deep Voodoo Kendrick Lamar Billie Joel

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