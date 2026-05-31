Rolling Stones Guitar Legend Keith Richards Becomes a Great-Grandfather

Keith Richards, the 82-year-old guitarist of The Rolling Stones, has become a great-grandfather following the birth of his first great-grandchild, Luna, to his granddaughter Ella Richards. The news was announced via Instagram by Ella, who turned 30, sharing a photo with her newborn daughter. Luna is the first child of Ella and her boyfriend Sascha von Bismarck, from a prominent European aristocratic family. The announcement received widespread congratulations from high-society figures and family members. Keith Richards, a father of five and grandfather of eight, expressed his excitement earlier in the year when Ella revealed her pregnancy. The article also highlights Ella's modeling career, her close relationship with her famous grandfather, and her bohemian family background. This milestone comes as The Rolling Stones prepare to release their 25th studio album, 'Foreign Tongues,' later this year.

Rolling Stones guitar legend Keith Richards has achieved a new family milestone, becoming a great-grandfather for the first time. The joyful news was delivered by his granddaughter, Ella Richards , who used Instagram to announce the birth of her first child, a daughter named Luna .

Ella, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, shared a tender photograph of herself resting beside the newborn on a blanket, captioning the post: '30!! best birthday yet with our baby girl Luna.

' This development makes the 82-year-old rock icon a great-grandfather, adding another chapter to the storied legacy of one of music's most famous families. Luna is the first child of Ella and her long-term partner, Sascha von Bismarck, a 31-year-old photographer.

Sascha hails from one of Europe's most distinguished aristocratic dynasties; he is the younger brother of Kate Moss's former boyfriend, Count Nikolai von Bismarck, and both brothers are great-great-grandsons of the famed 19th-century German statesman Otto von Bismarck, who unified Germany. Their father is the colorful businessman Count Leopold von Bismarck-Schönhausen, and their mother is the celebrated fashion designer Countess Debonnaire von Bismarck, a notable personality in London society.

Ella, who has carved out a successful career as a model and Burberry campaign star, had confirmed her pregnancy back in March with a striking black-and-white image showcasing her baby bump. Her recent birth announcement was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from a circle that includes high-society friends and family.

Among those praising the news were Princess Olympia of Greece, a goddaughter of King Charles, who wrote 'The most beautiful,' and socialite Daphne Guinness, heir to the brewing and banking fortune, who commented 'Happy Birthday! So so sweet @ellarichardsr.

' Ella's older sister, model Alexandra Richards, also chimed in with 'Happy happy birthday :) 30s are the best. ' Ella is the daughter of Marlon Richards, Keith's eldest son from his longstanding relationship with the late model and actress Anita Pallenberg, who passed away in 2017 at age 75. Her mother is former model and stylist Lucie de la Falaise, who is the niece of the legendary Yves Saint Laurent muse Loulou de la Falaise.

Keith Richards, a father of five and grandfather of eight, had eagerly anticipated the birth, publicly responding to Ella's pregnancy announcement with the words: 'Sending love and looking forward to welcoming my first great grandchild!

' Ella's romantic relationship with Sascha von Bismarck was confirmed in early 2023. She spoke about their connection in an interview with Tatler, where she appeared on the cover after being photographed by Sascha for the shoot.

'It was really easy,' she remarked at the time. 'I feel very comfortable with him taking my photo, which is a very personal thing. ' In the same conversation, Ella offered a rare and affectionate glimpse into her grandfather's character, painting a picture far removed from his notorious 'wild man' public persona. 'He is very quiet and sweet and loving,' she said.

'He's a lot more shy than people think. ' She also vividly described her famously bohemian upbringing, noting the playful disregard for conventional gender roles in her grandparents' marriage. 'My grandfather used to wear my grandmother's clothes, and she used to wear his,' she shared. 'Most of my family are slightly mad and crazy or weird.

My whole family are all crazy creatives. No one is academic. Everyone is wild and free-spirited.

' Ella Richards burst onto the fashion scene at the tender age of 18, making her New York Fashion Week debut and soon starring in a Burberry campaign shot by the legendary Mario Testino, alongside supermodels like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, and Jourdan Dunn. She was subsequently signed by the Kate Moss Agency, run by the supermodel herself, who also serves as Ella's godmother.

Since then, she has walked the runways for prestigious houses including Prada, Calvin Klein, Fendi, and Valentino. Reflecting on her mentorship, Ella said of Moss: 'I feel very lucky to have someone who's been through it all and can guide me. I can go and talk to her about things and she completely understands - I don't really need to explain anything.

' Keith Richards is now the second current member of The Rolling Stones to attain great-grandfather status, following his bandmate Sir Mick Jagger, 82, whose granddaughter Assisi Jackson welcomed her first child in 2014. The celebratory family news arrives as The Rolling Stones are gearing up for a busy season. The band is preparing to release their 25th studio album, 'Foreign Tongues,' in July.

The forthcoming record will feature guest appearances from musical luminaries such as Sir Paul McCartney, The Cure's Robert Smith, Steve Winwood, and the band's late drummer Charlie Watts, ensuring that the Stones' legendary sound continues to evolve for new generations





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Keith Richards Rolling Stones Great-Grandfather Ella Richards Sascha Von Bismarck Luna Anita Pallenberg Marlon Richards Lucie De La Falaise Kate Moss Aristocracy Bismarck Family Modeling Burberry Foreign Tongues Mick Jagger

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Keith Richards Becomes Great-Grandfather as Granddaughter Ella Welcomes Daughter LunaRolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has achieved a new family milestone with the birth of his first great-grandchild. His 30-year-old granddaughter, model Ella Richards, announced the arrival of her daughter Luna, fathered by her long-term partner, aristocratic photographer Sascha von Bismarck. The news was shared via Instagram, eliciting congratulations from high-profile friends and family. The article details Ella's distinguished modeling career, her famous lineage, and her affectionate portrayal of her grandfather's gentle nature away from the stage. It also notes that fellow Rolling Stone Mick Jagger had previously become a great-grandfather, and mentions the band's upcoming album release.

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