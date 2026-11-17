Rolling Loud: The Movie streams on digital platforms starting November 17, 2026. Discover the cast, plot, and production details of this Owen Wilson comedy.

Rolling Loud: The Movie is now available to stream on digital platforms following its VOD release on November 17, 2026. The R-rated comedy hit reached home viewers after its initial theatrical debut on October 2. Jeremy Garelick wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Live Nation Productions and American High. The ensemble cast features Owen Wilson, Christian Convery, and Matt Rife in leading roles.

Plot and Festival Chaos Details

Wilson portrays Hank, a father determined to bond with his 13-year-old son, Zion. Zion is played by Christian Convery in the film. Hank sneaks Zion into the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami despite the risks involved. The narrative follows Hank as he becomes separated from Zion among thousands of festivalgoers. This separation creates the central conflict for the movie.

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Hank and Terry, played by Matt Rife, navigate mosh pits and backstage antics together. Terry is described as Hank's well-intentioned but bumbling work colleague. They face the nonstop spectacle of the festival while trying to locate Zion. Along the way, they encounter unpredictable characters who complicate an already chaotic situation. The story blends outrageous comedy with a tale about parenthood.

Cast and Supporting Performances

The ensemble cast includes Christine Ko as Linda and Jolene Blalock as Melanie. Henry Winkler also appears in a supporting role within the film. Musical guests include Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ski Mask the Slump God. These artists contribute to the authentic energy of the hip-hop festival setting.

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The film runs 98 minutes and brings audiences into the music and culture of the event. It captures the spirit of the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. The production aimed to reflect the real-world energy of the popular music gathering. Fans can expect a mix of humor and musical performance throughout the runtime.

Production and Filming Locations

Filming began in December 2024 at the actual Rolling Loud festival in Miami. The production then moved to Atlanta in early 2025 for additional scenes. Bradford Lipson served as the cinematographer for the project. Chanda Dancy composed the score for the movie. These creative choices helped shape the visual and auditory experience.

Stella Bulochnikov, Will Phelps, Doug Banker, and Jeremy Garelick produced the film. Ketchup Entertainment handled theatrical distribution after acquiring the project in February 2026. The release date initially carried a September 18, 2026, marker before shifting to October. This change allowed for a broader theatrical window before the digital launch.