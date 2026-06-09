Roller Rabbit Joins Forces With Hill House Home for 23-Piece Capsule

The collaboration features dresses, loungewear and accessories.

The latest collaboration for Roller Rabbit, the lifestyle brand known for its whimsical prints, is with Hill House Home, the fashion and lifestyle brand best known for their viral Nap dress.

Launching Tuesday, the 23-piece capsule includes playful prints and timeless silhouettes in loungewear, ready-to-wear and pajamas for women, kids and infants, along with slippers, hair bows, backpacks and makeup bags. It is for one season only. The collection also marks Roller Rabbit’s first collaboration to offer extended sizing. Ultra-soft pajamas will be available in sizes XXS to XXXXL.

RaiseFashion Panelists Tackle Realities of Production, Access to Capital and Sustainable Growth for Independent Designers The collection features the Nap dress silhouettes, loungewear and accessories available in three exclusive prints: Monkey Block Stripe, Floral Monkey Trellis, and Sherwood Forest Monkey. Each print features Roller Rabbit’s signature monkey woven into the romantic designs of Hill House Home.

“Roller Rabbit and Hill House Home customers both share a love of comfort, color, and the joy of everyday life, which is reflected in this collaboration,” said Ed Bertouch, chief executive officer of. “Both brands are grounded in hero products, but have expanded beyond these signature silhouettes into strong lifestyle brands highly regarded for their ready-to-wear, home goods, and accessories, making our brands a natural complement.

We’ve created something that feels authentic to both brands and that longtime customers of Roller Rabbit and Hill House will find joy in. ”“Roller Rabbit has always captured a sense of joy and whimsy that feels especially magical in the summertime, so our team was very excited to partner on a collection,” said, founder and CEO of Hill House Home.

“I’ve been a longtime admirer of the brand’s signature playful approach to prints. We designed the collection to feel effortless, nostalgic, and full of charm, with pieces for the whole family to wear and love. ” Ready-to-wear ranges from XXXS to XXXXL in women’s and 6-12M to 12Y in kids. Lounge goes from XXXS to XXXXL in women’s, 0-3M-6-9M in infants and 2-14 in kids, and accessories are S-L in slippers and S and L for makeup bags.

The Roller Rabbit x Hill House Home collaboration ranges from $38 to $228 and is available beginning Tuesday at noon EST at rollerrabbit.com, hillhousehome.com and in select Roller Rabbit and Hill House stores. Founded in 2003, Roller Rabbit has cultivated a large following of sleepwear enthusiasts. Over the years it has teamed with such brands as Starbucks, Target, Stoney Clover Lane, Flabelus, and LoveShackFancy.

Hill House Home, founded in 2016, began with bedding and has since expanded into ready-to-wear, accessories, baby and home.for a collaboration in time for Mother’s Day. The collection reimagined prints from American Girl’s classic dolls — Felicity, Addy, Kirsten and Samantha — across Hill House Home’s signature silhouettes for adults, children and dolls.

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