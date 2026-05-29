Roller Coaster Riders Rescued From Terrifying Malfunction

The students were left suspended at a near 90-degree angle for hours.

He was last seen on Monday at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final, when he carried the torch at the start of the game.

Eight students were stranded for hours on Thursday atop Pleasure Pier’s Iron Shark roller coaster in Galveston, Texas—a ride towering 100 feet above the pier. Fire crews were called to the scene at around 5:37 p.m., and the amusement park was closed during the rescue operation. The students, who were on a school field trip, became trapped after the ride suddenly malfunctioned and came to a stop, according to.

The final rider was rescued after 8 p.m., roughly three hours after the malfunction occurred. Firefighters used a ladder truck to reach the riders, who were left suspended at a near-90-degree angle several stories above the ground. Rescue crews removed each rider individually, securing them before lowering them into a basket attached to the top of the ladder.

Student Cayce Escobar, who spoke with ABC 7 and was next in line for the ride, said the roller coaster made “a big bang” noise before suddenly stopping. Escobar said the ride operator then tried pressing several buttons before telling everyone waiting in line to leave the area.

“We are grateful that all students, staff, and chaperones are safe,” the Houston Independent School District said in a statement. Scooter Braun appears to have extended an olive branch to Taylor Swift—or just really wanted to ding Donald Trump. Scooter Braun says he still doesn’t understand how he became one of Taylor Swift’s biggest villains.

The former music manager revisited the controversy surrounding Swift’s masters in a rare interview, insisting the pair barely knew each other before his acquisition of Big Machine Label Group sparked years of backlash.

“I don’t know Taylor Swift,” Braun said on thepodcast. “I think I’ve met her in my life three times. I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life. ” Braun became a target for Swift fans in 2019 when he acquired the label that owned the master recordings of her first six albums.

Swift later embarked on her hugely successful project to re-make the records. But Braun said he remains baffled by the fallout.

“You don’t spend $300 million buying a label that she’s on unless you’re excited at the opportunity to work with her,” he said. “I will never truly understand that situation. ” Braun said the pair had only one meaningful interaction before the deal, recalling that Swift once invited him to a private party.

“To this day, I wish her nothing but the best,” he said.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages.

Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit amakes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, theare sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy.

They even come packaged in a sleek tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping. , North America’s tallest mountain, in an overnight incident.

The National Park Service said park rangers received a report around midnight that four members of a seven-person climbing team had fallen near Denali Pass, a section of the mountain at approximately 18,200 feet. The condition of the climbers remained unknown as of Thursday, the agency said in a. After attending to their fallen teammates, the three other members of the climbing team returned to High Camp at 17,000 feet, according to the National Park Service.

A rescue operation remained underway Thursday, with officials saying improving weather conditions would allow helicopter operations.

“The National Park Service is actively responding to the incident,” the agency said in a news release, adding that its focus remained on rescue efforts and notifying family members. “Additional details will be released when they are confirmed and appropriate to share. ” The National Weather Service reported isolated snow showers on Mount McKinley on Wednesday, and said strong winds at higher elevations could reduce visibility and create additional challenges for climbers.

The weather was forecast to ease through the weekend. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 54, is now a grandfather of two. Duffy’s eldest daughter of his nine children with wife,host Rachel Campos-Duffy, Evita Duffy-Alfonso, 26, announced that she had given birth to a baby girl.

“Obsessed,” she wrote on X, attaching pictures of herself and her child. Duffy-Alfonso’s youngest sister, Valentina Stella Maris Duffy, seven, is now an aunt to two nieces. Duffy’s eldest son, Xavier Jack Duffy, 24, and his wife, Kaylinn, welcomed their child, Lourdes, in 2024. During Duffy-Alfonso’s pregnancy, she went viral for her TSA-related meltdown afterat an airport, claiming that the radiation would impact the fetus, prompting her to call TSA an “unconstitutional” agency after receiving the pat-down she requested.

Her husband, Michael Alfonso, 26, is running for Congress as a Trump-endorsed Republican in the Wisconsin House seat her father once held.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact,found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC.

Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—theis a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting , it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the.

It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too.

You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, theBrad Pitt’s skincare brand is facing a lawsuit from a California penis cream company that says the actor’s business copied its name.

Malibu-based Beau D., which launched in 2020 selling luxury men’s grooming products, including a lip balm and a $56 “D. Cream,” has sued Pitt’s skincare line, Beau Domaine, according to AirMail. The company argues the names are confusingly similar and claims Pitt’s team only adopted the Beau Domaine branding last year after previously operating under the name Le Domaine.

According to the lawsuit, Beau D. — founded by a former Men’s Vogue and Teen Vogue staffer — attempted to settle the dispute privately on three separate occasions before filing suit in California. The complaint accuses Pitt’s company of false designation of origin and unfair competition under state business law. Beau D., whose website features a sperm-shaped cursor, is seeking more than $75,000 in damages and wants Pitt’s company barred from using the Beau Domaine name.

The Daily Beast has contacted Beau Domaine for comment. New York Knicks legend Bill Bradley has offered a word of caution to President Donald Trump about his planned attendance at the upcoming NBA finals.

“It’s a free country… but to me, he’s not going to be the center of attention. The center of attention will be the Knicks,” Bradley, 82, who served as a Democratic New Jersey senator from 1979 to 1997, said in an interview with TMZ Sports. The 6-foot-5 Hall of Famer was a star forward for the Knicks during their 1970 and 1973 NBA title seasons, the only two championships in franchise history.

The team is heading back to the finals on June 3 for the first time since the 1998-99 season, and Trump said at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday that he is planning to attend a game.

“Quite frankly… I don’t give a s--t what he does,” Bradley said of Trump. “What I care about is what the team does. ”MONTREAL, CANADA- CIRCA 1980: Claude Lemieux #32 of the Montreal Canadiens poses for a photo Circa 1980 at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Iconic NHL champion Claude Lemieux has died at age 60.

The NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux’s death on Thursday but did not share any details about how he died. However, TMZ reported that he died via suicide. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told The Athletic that deputies were called to respond to a suicide attempt at a furniture showroom owned by Lemieux and his wife.

However, they refused to say whether this involved Lemieux. Those who knew him celebrated his legacy on the ice.

“A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors,” Geoff Molson, owner and CEO of Groupe CH, said in a statement. The legendary player had a long NHL career, winning four Stanley Cups: two with the New Jersey Devils, one with the Colorado Avalanche, and another with the Montreal Canadiens.

He also won the 1995 Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded each year to the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Lemieux set many records during his 21-year career and 1,215 regular-season games, including 80 playoff goals, which place him in the top 10 in NHL history. His rough play also helped him set records; his 529 penalty minutes rank third all-time in the NHL.

Lemieux remained involved in the NHL world after retiring as a competitor in 2009, becoming a player agent. He was last seen on Monday at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, when he carried the torch at the start of the game. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and four children. If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Céline Dion attends the"I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024, in New York City.based on the iconic singer’s formative years in Quebec as she rose to fame. The show, produced by Céline’s brother Jacques Dion with Zoë Green as showrunner, will focus especially on Céline’s relationships with her mother, Thérése Dion, and her 13 siblings.

The series is based on a book about the “My Heart Will Go On” singer, written by Céline’s nephew and Jacques’ son, Jimmy Dion, called.

“This series represents something deeply meaningful for our family, as it captures the spirit, struggles, and love that defined our upbringing,” Jacques told Deadline on Thursday. “We are proud to finally share this story with the world in a way that feels true to who we are. ” The “Queen of Power Ballads” has faced a tough few years prior to the announcement, having to cancel her 2022 world tour after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease.

She’s been making a comeback this year, havingAll products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission. As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to.

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If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over. An American vlogger arrested after leaving a can of Diet Coke for an isolated tribe has broken his silence. Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 25, was arrested in March last year after entering the prohibited territory of North Sentinel Island, where access is banned within three miles.

The island, part of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is home to a tribe that has been isolated for thousands of years. Indian police said he spent about an hour on the island as part of a YouTube stunt, using a whistle to attract attention from members of the Sentinelese tribe, but received no response. He later left a can of Diet Coke and a coconut as offerings. Polyakov posted previously unseen footage of the trip on Friday.

He said he wanted to “say hello” and give them Coke to “transport them thousands of years into the future” and “give them a gift that is representative of our civilization. ” He was accused of endangering the tribe through disease exposure. He later told Dutch media that he did not intend to make direct contact.

“You can’t catch diseases simply by looking at each other,” he said.actor revealed to Variety that he officially took his stage name—Nicolas Cage—last year, abandoning his birth name Nicolas Kim Coppola. The 62-year-old Oscar winner revealed the alteration on Wednesday, saying, “I am Nick Cage. I changed my name legally last year. I’m Nick Cage in life, and I’m Nick Cage on camera.

‘Tis better to be the patriarch of my own little family than the clown cousin on the margins of someone else’s, so I decided I’m going to bring it on and be ‘Cage. ’” As for Nicolas or Nick?

“I’m both! I think people know me as both. ” “I thought, well, I’ll keep the name ‘Nicolas’ because my father named me Nicolas—with French spelling, which has always frustrated me, because everyone adds an ‘h,’” Thestar said of his father, August Coppola.

“I don’t know why he gave me the French spelling! But he did. ” He is the nephew of legendaryfilmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, and said people would approach him and say, “‘I love the smell of Nicolas in the morning. ’” “I decided, I don’t need this, and I changed it to Cage,” he previously told





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Galveston roller coaster stuck: Authorities on scene rescuing passengers stuck on Iron SharkGalveston authorities are on the scene working to rescue several people who are stuck on a roller coaster.

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Rescue at Pleasure Pier: Riders Stuck on Iron Shark Roller CoasterOn Thursday, riders on the Iron Shark roller coaster at Galveston's Pleasure Pier were rescued after the ride malfunctioned and stopped. SkyEye13 captured the rescue operation as crews used a crane to remove seven people. The park was closed during the rescue, and the Galveston Fire Department assisted. Landry's Inc., the owner, confirmed the ride stopped as designed and will undergo inspection before reopening.

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8 students rescued from Texas roller coaster that was stuck for hoursCrews have rescued all eight students who were stuck on Pleasure Pier's Iron Shark roller coaster in Galveston, Texas on Thursday.

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Eight students rescued from stalled Iron Shark roller coaster at Galveston's Pleasure PierEight students from a Houston-area school were stuck for hours on the Iron Shark roller coaster at Galveston's Pleasure Pier on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters rescued the riders after the ride malfunctioned and stopped as designed. The amusement park was closed during the operation, and all individuals were safely removed. The ride's owner, Landry's Inc., confirmed a malfunction and said a thorough inspection will occur before the ride reopens.

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