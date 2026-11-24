After diving into the All-22 coaches' film from Week 11, Bucky Brooks examines three new developments to watch.

The New York Giants could be a tough out in the playoffs. The Chiefs might have a budding star on offense. The Detroit Lions might have the best player in football.

Each week, I dive into the All-22 coaches' film before offering a few insights to watch. Here are three developments that could be long-term storylines involving some of the best teams and players in the NFL. The New York Giants have returned to relevancy behind a disruptive defense that is starting to impose its will on foes, built around a talented collection of young, dynamic defenders.

Also read Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson interviews for Maryland head coach job

The hefty draft capital invested in defensive personnel since 2022 is paying dividends, with outside linebackers Abdul Carter, Arvell Reese and Kayvon Thibodeaux and cornerback Deonte Banks anchoring a unit that ranks eighth in total defense and 12th in scoring defense while still adapting to defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s aggressive scheme. In studying the defense in person during the Giants’ Week 11 win over the Jaguars, the unit’s individual and collective speed, athleticism and explosiveness proved overwhelming, as Jacksonville was unable to match New York's urgency and intensity at the point of attack.

Carter, Thibodeaux and Reese, in particular, play at a breakneck pace that catches blockers off guard, leading to unobstructed runs to the quarterback and ballcarriers. The combination of snap-count anticipation and first-step quickness from the aforementioned trio is amplified by the deafening crowd noise at MetLife Stadium, causing edge blockers to leave late off the snap. Carter has become a monster off the edge in his second season, relying on his explosiveness and burst to produce quick pressures.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 draft entered Week 11 with the highest quick pressure rate among edge rushers with at least 25 pressures under 2.5 seconds, per Next Gen Stats. He enhanced his résumé against the Jaguars, with 12 pressures and a pair of sacks. He generated six quick pressures, while abusing the Jaguars’ blockers on various isolation moves that showcased his explosive first step and wiggle.

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Wilson cleverly created favorable matchups for Carter to win on isolation moves by overloading one side of the line to eliminate the potential help against a shifty defender. On his first sack of the game, the Giants are aligned in an overload front with Carter positioned over top of Ezra Cleveland. With Thibodeaux aligned on the outside shoulder of the offensive tackle and defensive tackle D.J.

Reader positioned in a shade technique over the center, Cleveland is forced into a one-on-one battle with Carter without help. After rocking Cleveland to sleep with a nifty stutter-step move, Carter registers his third sack of the season. Reese and Thibodeaux didn’t dominate the action against the Jaguars, but their energy and effort have contributed to the Giants’ defensive surge.

Reese, a rookie hybrid, registered a"hat trick" against the Eagles in Week 9, prompting teams to pay closer attention to his whereabouts as a second-level pass-rusher. The Giants crowded the line of scrimmage, deploying Reese in different spots to create overloads with a pair of explosive pass-rushers side by side.

Whether he was positioned beside Thibodeaux or Carter on the edges to create a dilemma for the opponent, the rookie’s athleticism and explosiveness, combined with line movement, make the Giants’ frontline a nightmare to handle. Banks has been a pleasant surprise as an emerging CB1 after struggling early in his career. He is playing with newfound confidence on the island, displaying a nice combination of size, speed and skill.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound corner has excelled as a bump-and-run specialist in a defense that demands discipline and detail. Banks’ hand placement and body positioning, combined with his length, make it hard for quarterbacks to throw over or around him. Over the past three games, he has surrendered just seven receptions for 74 yards on 21 targets , while recording an interception and four passes defensed.

The fourth-year pro has helped the Giants throw a blanket over opposing passing games, leading to a breakout win against the Jags that has the league singing Big Blue's praises. As the Giants continue their playoff push in a loaded NFC, the spotlight should land on the young, dynamic defensive core leading the way. The MVP has become a quarterback-centric award given to the most productive passer or the QB1 of the NFL’s No.1 squad.

A quarterback, in fact, has won the award in each of the past 13 seasons and 18 of the past 19. The award's premise, however, should make the Detroit Lions’ feature back a serious candidate. As the NFL leader in rushing yards , rushing touchdowns , scrimmage yards and scrimmage touchdowns , Gibbs is a"one-man show" in an offense loaded with playmakers.

The fourth-year pro dazzles as a multifaceted playmaker, showcasing a rare combination of skills that makes him the ultimate backfield weapon for the 8-2 Lions. From his speed and burst that allow him to turn the corner on off-tackle runs to his shiftiness that makes him nearly impossible to tackle in the open field to his soft hands and polished route-running skills, Gibbs has taken the baton from RB Christian McCaffrey and moved past RB Bijan Robinson as the league's scariest dual-threat back.

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At a time when teams are looking for more ways to produce explosive plays on the ground or through the air, Gibbs’ versatility as an RB1/WR2 makes life easier for QB Jared Goff in the pocket. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Gibbs can score from anywhere on the field, and his explosiveness keeps opponents from relying heavily on soft coverages to defend receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta.

With defensive coordinators unable to diffuse the Lions’ high-powered offense with coverage tricks and tactics because of Gibbs’ presence, the football world should recognize his impact and value by giving him real consideration for MVP. If you are wondering why the Kansas City Chiefs have reemerged as a title contender, the return of assistant coach Eric Bieniemy and the running game has played a major part in their resurgence.

While running back Kenneth Walker III deservedly garnered the headlines as he terrorized the league for the first two months of the season, underrated rookie Emmett Johnson has kept the offense humming in the Super Bowl MVP’s absence. Johnson has posted back-to-back 100-yard rushing games while also posting a 100-yard receiving game and scoring touchdowns in four straight games. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Johnson displays the stop-start quickness and burst to slither in and out of creases between the tackles.

Additionally, he flashes enough speed to turn the corner on perimeter runs, leading to big plays on the misdirection and deception plays that are staples of the Chiefs’ offense. The 2026 fifth-rounder is a certified ankle-breaker, based on his 41.1% missed tackle rate and his explosive plays in the open field.

Johnson’s elusiveness and short-area explosiveness also make him a dangerous weapon out of the backfield, as he hauls in swings, screens and option routes that allow him to attack defenders in space. Expect the Chiefs to continue finding ways to tap into his skills as a versatile playmaker and Andy Reid’s call sheet to keep expanding as he makes room for Johnson to work alongside Walker when the veteran returns from injury.

As Kansas City slowly rekindles its offensive potency with backfield weapons stepping into prominent roles, Johnson is an X factor who could propel the team on a deep postseason run. Overreaction Monday: Time To Take Giants Seriously?

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