Denver-area bakeries are giving the middle finger to high altitude.

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November continued the positive trend of having more reported openings than closings and tees up a December that promises no shortage of additional activity. Among November’s highlights is a new Barcelona Wine Bar. The Spanish-inspired joint ran solo in RiNo since 2018, but its second location just opened in the Denver Tech Center as part of the On The Square development project.

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Much of what’s there will be familiar to past customers: tapas dishes, an extensive wine program and a vintage European vibe. The opening is part of a mini-trend of local success stories expanding into new locations across the metro area. Others include G-Cue BBQ, Ti Cafe, Westbound & Down and Savina’s Mexican Kitchen. Speaking of expansions, Olive & Finch founder Mary Nguyen continues her Denver area domination, landing at Denver International Airport’s Concourse C earlier this month.