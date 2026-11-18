Seasoned TV producer Rola Bauer has been appointed creative director of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

Bauer will oversee the festival’s international strategy and lead its advisory board. She will play “a key role in shaping the festival’s programming, developing relationships with leading international talent and audiovisual industry partners, as well as identifying and developing strategic opportunities, particularly in the U.S. and the U.K.,” the festival said.

Her role will be in an “external advisory capacity,” it added. Bauer most recently served as head of pan-English scripted TV at Amazon MGM Studios and president of international television at MGM Studios, where she championed, produced or oversaw hits including “The Girlfriend,” “Steal,” “Bait,” “Harlan Coben’s Shelter” and “Harlan Coben’s Lazarus,” in addition to establishing co-financing structures for “Billy the Kid” and “From.

Also read Rola Bauer Takes On Creative Director Role At Monte-Carlo Festival

” As a founding partner of Tandem Communications, later renamed StudioCanal TV following the company’s acquisition by Canal+ Group, she pioneered the complex co-production structures that now define prestige international television. She produced or shepherded global series including “The Pillars of the Earth,” “ZeroZeroZero,” “Crossing Lines,” “The Stranger,” “Years and Years,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and “War of the Worlds,” among others.

Her relationship with the festival dates back more than a decade, beginning with the presentation of “Crossing Lines” at the opening of the 2013 edition. Since then, she has regularly brought international talent and premieres to Monaco, including “Last Light” in 2022 and “Harlan Coben’s Shelter” in 2023. In 2026, she became a member of the festival’s advisory board. The festival has also appointed seven new advisory board ambassadors, representing production, creative development, talent representation and the media.

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Darren Boghosian – partner and talent agent, United Talent Agency, U.S. A partner and agent in the talent department at UTA, Boghosian represents numerous leading figures in international film and television, including Harrison Ford, Kurt Russell, Michael Douglas, Dennis Quaid, Timothy Olyphant, Antony Starr, Christian Slater and Tatiana Maslany. After beginning his career working with director Amy Heckerling, he went on to work at Furst Films before joining Creative Artists Agency, where he spent seven years, progressing from the mailroom to becoming an agent.

He moved to UTA in 2009. A television talent agent at CAA in Los Angeles, Buren represents Pedro Pascal, Eddie Redmayne, Hannah Waddingham, Lena Headey, Matthew Rhys, Charlie Hunnam and Richard Madden, among others. Having started his career at The Gersh Agency, he joined CAA in 2015 before being promoted to agent in 2019.

As CEO of The Partnership Group and The Artists Partnership, Charteris leads a British collective of talent, literary and below-the-line agencies, alongside television and film development activities. With more than 40 years of experience in the entertainment industry, he began his career in theater, film and television before specializing in talent representation. In 1998, he joined Ken McReddie Associates, becoming a partner and later managing director, before acquiring the company and rebranding it as The Artists Partnership.

In 2021, he established The Partnership Group, bringing together leading agencies including The Artists Partnership, Sayle Screen, Sara Putt Associates and the Amsterdam-based Henneman Agency, alongside production company The Development Partnership. Knieling oversees the development and production of feature films, television movies and series at Florida Film. She previously spent more than a decade at Bavaria Fiction.

Her credits include the internationally acclaimed true-crime miniseries “Dark Woods,” the feature film “A Stroll to Syracuse” and the drama series “Legend of Wacken. ” Her television film “Olivia” had its international premiere in competition at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, where it received a Golden Nymph for best actor. The production subsequently won best television film at the German Television Awards and a Bavarian Television Award for its lead performance.

Hojin Kwon – founder & principal, K-Content & Culture Partners , vice chairman, K-Content Academy Forum, South Korea A pioneer and pivotal strategist in the global rise of Korean entertainment, Kwon is one of the key architects who initiated and led the worldwide expansion of “Hallyu” . Over a 34-year career at SBS Media Group , he held senior leadership roles in international media strategy, co-production and distribution, playing an instrumental role in transforming Korean programming into a global cultural phenomenon.

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With nearly 15 years of experience in French television, including 10 years with TF1, Mannarino has built a career spanning news journalism, reporting and entertainment. Having also worked with Canal+, she notably presented the morning news program on LCI and has contributed to a wide range of television formats, from news and current affairs to entertainment and in-depth interviews. Alongside her broadcasting career, she is also developing projects in television production, particularly documentaries.

Watkins is the creator and executive producer of “Cross,” the series based on the literary universe of James Patterson and available on Prime Video. Watkins’ dramatic series “The Greatest,” which explores the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, recently debuted on Prime Video to critical acclaim. His credits also include “Hand of God” and “Burn Notice.

” In 2025, Watkins was recognized at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards for his writing on “Cross,” and was also named among Variety’s Producers of the Year. Co-founder of Blue Monday Productions with his wife Kandi, Watkins is actively involved in several committees within the Writers Guild of America. Cécile Menoni, executive director of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, said, “The Monte-Carlo Television Festival has always maintained close relationships with talent and professionals across the international television industry.

Rola Bauer has been part of this history for more than a decade, and her contribution as an advisory board member in 2026 has further strengthened our collaboration. We are delighted to expand her involvement as creative director, drawing on her exceptional experience and international network to support the festival’s continued development.

“The expansion of our advisory board with seven new ambassadors is another important step in this direction. Each of them already knows the festival, shares our attachment to its identity and brings valuable experience, perspectives and connections. Together with Rola, they will contribute to preparing the 2027 edition, developing new international collaborations and reinforcing Monte-Carlo’s position as a meeting place for the people and productions shaping the future of television. ”