Roku Soars on Upgraded Ratings and Strong Earnings

Roku stock surged in premarket trading after Pivotal Research and Wells Fargo upgraded their ratings on the streaming platform, citing impressive fourth-quarter results and promising future prospects. Both firms raised their price targets significantly, indicating substantial upside potential for the stock.

Roku is experiencing a surge in investor optimism following its impressive fourth-quarter earnings report. Pivotal Research and Wells Fargo have both upgraded their ratings on the streaming platform , citing Roku 's strong financial performance and promising future prospects. Pivotal Research has boosted its rating from 'hold' to 'buy' and nearly doubled its price target to $125 from $65, indicating a potential 44% upside from Thursday's closing price.

Similarly, Wells Fargo has upgraded its rating from 'equal weight' to 'overweight' and raised its price target to $129 from $74, suggesting a potential 48% upside.These upgrades come on the heels of Roku's better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $77.5 million and revenue of $1.20 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $34.7 million in adjusted EBITDA and $1.15 billion in revenue. While Roku's first-quarter and full-year forecasts aligned with analyst predictions, Pivotal Research believes these forecasts are overly conservative and that the market is underestimating the company's growth potential. Analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak highlighted Roku's best-in-class product, strong market share in North America, and successful international expansion strategy as key drivers of continued success.Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall sees multiple bullish catalysts for Roku, including inventory growth, innovation in the home screen with brand ads and video integration, and the expansion of operating leverage, leading to higher EBITDA margins and strong cash flow generation. Cahall also points to the potential for political tailwinds in 2026 with the midterm elections and 2028 with the presidential election, as campaigns and political action committees seek to reach younger audiences. He estimates that Roku's political revenues could exceed $200 million in 2026, representing a significant shift in ad share for the company.Despite the positive outlooks from Pivotal Research and Wells Fargo, most Wall Street analysts remain cautious on Roku. Data from LSEG shows that 17 out of the 34 analysts covering the stock have a 'hold' rating, while 14 have a 'strong buy' or 'buy' rating. The average price target of around $81 implies a potential downside of more than 6% from current levels. While Roku has outperformed the broader market year-to-date, rising nearly 17%, it has lagged behind over the past 12 months, with shares declining almost 5% compared to the S&P 500's gain of over 22%.





