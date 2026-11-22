Learn why your Roku streams buffer and how a simple HDMI extender solves the Wi-Fi interference caused by thick TV panels and metal components.

Roku has officially confirmed that modern televisions are the primary cause of persistent buffering issues for many users, a revelation that shifts blame away from internet service providers and complex network setups. The streaming giant acknowledges that the physical construction of current ultra-high-definition displays inadvertently disrupts wireless data transmission, creating a significant connectivity bottleneck for connected devices.

Newer televisions are manufactured with thick glass panels, substantial metal frames, and densely packed electronic components that act as natural barriers to radio frequencies. When a Roku streaming stick is plugged directly into the HDMI ports located on the rear of the television, the device becomes physically isolated within a confined space behind the screen.

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This specific positioning creates a wireless dead zone where signal strength diminishes significantly due to the obstruction of the TV body and the adjacent wall. Even high-speed fiber optic connections cannot compensate for this physical blockage, as the combination of metal and glass elements prevents the streaming device from receiving a strong and stable Wi-Fi signal.

Roku explicitly warns users that these obstructions are a known physical limitation rather than a device malfunction. The company states that TVs can block Wi-Fi signals, especially when the streaming stick is plugged directly into the back, confirming that the issue is inherent to the placement rather than a failure of the hardware itself.

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To address this widespread issue, Roku offers a free HDMI extender cable that users can obtain by completing a request form on their official website. This simple piece of hardware allows the streaming device to be positioned a few inches away from the main body of the television, giving it the necessary breathing room to receive a clearer signal from the home router.

Consumers can solve this connectivity issue without investing in pricey mesh Wi-Fi systems or running Ethernet cables throughout their homes. The solution relies entirely on physical spacing rather than complex network topology changes, allowing viewers to restore optimal signal strength with a minor adjustment that eliminates the need for troubleshooting routers.

While users can purchase compatible HDMI extenders online for approximately five dollars, obtaining the free version directly from the manufacturer is the most cost-effective approach. Once the extender is installed and the streaming device is moved away from the television body, the buffering issues typically cease immediately, returning the focus to simply choosing what to watch on movie night.