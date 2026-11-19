Roku launches a Black Friday sale from November 19 to 30, offering up to 50% off streaming sticks, 4K players, OLED TVs, and projectors.

Roku has launched a comprehensive Black Friday sale event that runs from November 19 through November 30, offering significant discounts on more than 20 electronic devices. The twelve-day promotional window features price reductions of up to fifty percent on popular hardware, including Roku Streaming Stick s, the Roku Ultra, smart televisions, and integrated projectors. This limited-time offer provides consumers with substantial savings on essential home entertainment technology.

The entry-level Roku Streaming Stick presents the most aggressive discount in the current lineup, dropping from its standard thirty-nine dollar ninety-nine cent retail price to nineteen dollars and ninety-nine cents. This fifty percent reduction makes the device the most affordable smart streaming solution available for converting older televisions into smart units. The stick draws power directly from the television via USB, making it ideal for setups with limited plug space.

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Users should note that this specific model supports up to one hundred and eight p resolution rather than higher definition formats. For viewers requiring high-definition content, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is available for thirty-four dollars and ninety-nine cents. Although this is fifteen dollars more than the base model, it includes support for four-k streaming and HDR ten plus technology, making it suitable for owners of newer televisions.

Roku has also introduced the Roku Streaming Stick 4K to the sale, which typically retails for seventy-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents but is now available for forty-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents. This model offers longer-range Wi-Fi capabilities alongside support for Dolby Vision, ensuring a robust streaming experience for under fifty dollars. Most users looking to upgrade their four-k streaming experience will find this option sufficient without purchasing more expensive hardware.

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The flagship Roku Ultra streaming player is being sold for eighty-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents, representing a roughly forty percent discount from its usual one hundred and forty-nine dollar ninety-nine cent price point. This premium device features Wi-Fi six connectivity, an Ethernet port for wired network stability, and a USB port for local media playback. It supports four-k video, HDR ten plus, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio formats.

Roku identifies the Ultra as its fastest streaming box available, and the package includes the Voice Remote Pro with a rechargeable battery. This eliminates the need for consumers to maintain a supply of AAA batteries, as the remote charges via a USB-C cable for continuous usability. The inclusion of an onboard USB port also allows users to watch videos downloaded directly to a drive without relying solely on internet streaming.

Roku-branded OLED televisions are receiving substantial price cuts across multiple screen sizes during the event. The sixty-five-inch four-k OLED model with a one hundred and twenty hertz refresh rate drops from one thousand one hundred and ninety-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents to seven hundred and ninety-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents. This represents a thirty-one percent savings while maintaining support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Consumers preferring a smaller footprint can purchase the fifty-five-inch variant for six hundred and ninety-nine dollars, keeping the cost under seven hundred dollars. Alternatively, buyers who do not require OLED technology can explore other television models to save even more money while still enjoying the integrated Roku operating system directly within the hardware.

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Beyond traditional televisions, Roku is discounting its integrated projector systems to simplify home theater setups. The AuKing Roku TV Smart Projector R7 is being offered at fifty-three percent off, falling from six hundred and ninety-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents to three hundred and thirty-two dollars and forty-nine cents. This device incorporates the Roku operating system directly into the hardware unit.

This integration removes the necessity for external streaming devices, simplifying the setup for home theater enthusiasts who prefer projection over traditional screens. The discount applies to eight different models included in the upcoming Black Friday sale, with cheaper alternatives like the Aurzen Eazze E1R or the Happrun K200 also available for budget-conscious shoppers.

The promotion concludes on November 30, creating a focused window for users to take advantage of these potential Black Friday savings. With prices potentially continuing to rise, Roku's late November discount period offers a strategic opportunity to upgrade streaming sticks, premium boxes, and large-screen displays. Shoppers can now access these deals directly through Roku's official channels and authorized retailers.