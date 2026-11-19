The Roksanda jewelry launch is part of a wider plan to broaden the brand's offer beyond dramatic, colorful evening wear into daywear, new categories.

first appeared on the designer’s spring 2027 runway at the National Theatre in London, and will be sold as of Thursday on the designer’s website.

It includes earrings, rings, cuffs and necklaces made in Italy from 14-karat gold-plated brass that’s been finished to a high shine.name engraved inside. Other pieces feature pops of blue or white enamel set within the gold. Some are elongated in parts and appear to be caught mid-movement, as if they were being poured or sculpted in clay. Prices range from 195 pounds for the mini earrings to 565 pounds for the chain necklace with a cream enamel accent.

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Fossa means “a hollow” in Latin, and the jewelry was inspired by the making and shape of ceramic and glass vessels of the early 1950s. Ilincic looked at how handles are drawn “hot” from the body of a glass vessel in a single gesture. The designer said creating the collection “was an opportunity to explore my love of sculptural form and modern minimalism.

I was drawn to beauty of the pure form, and interlink between solid and the void, hard and sensual, past and present. ” The jewelry also recalls Roksanda’s spring 2027 collection, which was inspired by Françoise Grossen’s monumental sculptures made from knotted and braided ropes. At the time, Ilincic said there was something “very earthly, very female” about Grossen’s shapes.

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“You know, women sitting, braiding, braiding hair, braiding dresses, braiding garments. That kind of tactility, craftsmanship, and something quite domestic, but taken to a totally different level, is something I absolutely love,” she said. The launch is part of a wider plan to broaden the brand’s offer beyond dramatic, colorful eveningwear and into daywear and new categories. Sancho described the jewelry as a “natural and important step in the evolution of Roksanda.

Our design language has always been shaped by art, architecture, form and color, and this collection translates these distinctive codes into a new dimension. ” She added: “It reflects our ambition to build a more complete luxury proposition, expanding beyond ready-to-wear into categories that allow us to reach new customers, deepen relationships with our existing ones and create new opportunities for growth.

It is an important part of our long-term strategy to strengthen the brand, diversify our business and unlock its potential across markets and categories. ”Sancho took the helm in January with the mission of steering the brand through a new phase of growth and global expansion.

She has more than 20 years’ experience across luxury and premium fashion, having worked in the U.K. and continental Europe for TemperleySancho said her focus as CEO would be on driving “thoughtful growth anchored in the brand’s core values — preserving its femininity, strength and emotion — while shaping a clear offering and business strategy for the future. This is about growing with intention and integrity.

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