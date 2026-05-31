Roki Sasaki shines but Dodgers bullpen implodes in 4-3 loss to Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers' six-game winning streak was snapped by the Philadelphia Phillies in a 4-3 walk-off loss. Rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki delivered a dominant six-inning start, but closer Daniel Scott allowed a two-run homer to Edmundo Sosa in the eighth, erasing the Dodgers' lead and costing them the game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw their six-game winning streak come to an end in a dramatic 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night, May 30, 2026.

The game was defined by a spectacular start from Dodgers rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki and a devastating collapse by the Dodgers' bullpen. Sasaki, the hyped Japanese import, delivered one of his best performances of the season, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out eight while only allowing two hits. His fastball routinely touched 99-100 mph, generating 18 swings-and-misses and holding the Phillies' powerful lineup in check.

He permitted just one run, a second-inning solo home run by Alec Bohm that traveled an estimated 406 feet. The Dodgers' offense, while not explosive, provided just enough support, scoring single runs in the second and fourth innings. A key play in the fourth saw Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford miss a sinking liner from Alex Call, allowing Call to advance to third and later score on a sacrifice fly by Santiago Espinal, giving Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.

This lead held until the eighth inning when the Dodgers turned to their closer, Daniel Scott, to protect a two-run advantage. Scott, who had been nearly flawless since the season-ending injury to Edwin Diaz, unraveled completely. After a leadoff walk, he served up a game-tying two-run home run to Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa, erasing the Dodgers' lead and ultimately the win.

Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman then pitched a perfect ninth to secure the victory, handing the Dodgers a tough loss that highlighted both the promise of their young ace and the lingering volatility in the back end of their bullpen





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Dodgers Phillies Roki Sasaki Daniel Scott Edmundo Sosa Alec Bohm Baseball MLB Los Angeles Philadelphia Closer Blown Save Home Run Winning Streak

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