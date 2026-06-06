Roki Sasaki's Velocity Returns as Dodgers Edge Angels 1-0 on Freeman's Walk-Off Homer

Roki Sasaki pitched seven scoreless innings with his fastball touching 100 mph again, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 1-0 victory over the Angels. Freddie Freeman's ninth-inning walk-off home run secured the win, while the Dodgers' defense made several key plays behind Sasaki. The win comes as both the Diamondbacks and Padres lost, helping L.A. maintain its lead in the NL West.

Roki Sasaki delivered another dominant performance on Friday night, pitching seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers secured a narrow 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Uniqlo Field.

Sasaki's fastball repeatedly touched 100 mph, and he finished with an average velocity of 98.3 mph for the evening, nearly identical to the 98.5 mph he averaged in his previous start. This marked his second consecutive outing in which he reached triple digits on the radar gun, underscoring a significant upward trend in his velocity and overall effectiveness.

Over his last four starts, Sasaki has compiled an impressive 2-0 record with a 1.50 earned-run average, a stark improvement from earlier in the season. His resurgence began with a strong start against the same Angels team in Anaheim on May 17, where he held them to one run over seven innings, though his fastball sat at a lower 96.6 mph that night.

The difference now is not just the velocity but the consistency and command he has maintained, allowing him to overpower hitters and sustain his elite performance. Sasaki struck out ten batters in this contest, setting the stage for a dramatic walk-off win in the ninth inning when Freddie Freeman launched a solo home run to seal the game.

The victory helped the Dodgers maintain their comfortable lead in the National League West, as both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres, the teams closest to them in the standings, lost their games. The Diamondbacks, now seven and a half games back, fell 14-1 to the Washington Nationals, while the Padres, eight games out, also suffered a setback. defensively, the Dodgers continued to shine, ranking second in the majors in defensive runs saved according to FanGraphs.

Behind Sasaki, the defense executed several spectacular plays, none more memorable than a barehanded grab and throw by second baseman Miguel Rojas on a ball deflected off the pitcher's glove in the third inning. That play was followed by a sharp shortstop Mookie Betts flipping the ball out of his glove to Rojas at second for a force out, preserving the scoreless inning.

On the offensive side, Shohei Ohtani, who had been heating up and looking like a contender for the batting title, went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, snapping a seven-game hitting streak and failing to reach base for the first time since May 11. The Dodgers' three-game series against the Angels will continue on Saturday with Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-4, 2.86) scheduled to pitch against Angels right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (2-4, 5.23)





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Roki Sasaki Dodgers Angels Freddie Freeman Walk-Off Home Run Pitching NL West Shohei Ohtani

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