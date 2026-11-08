Rohrer's Reaction: Ryan Hopkins Gives Wisconsin New Hope at its Darkest Hour

Ryan Hopkins might've just saved Luke Fickell's job.

As Al Pacino's character Michael Corleone said in a certain regrettable third installment in an otherwise legendary trilogy: "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.

"in the Luke Fickell era last week in a 30-0 demolition at the hands of Iowa. Riding high fresh off an upset of then-No. 16 USC, things felt different for these Badgers.

Also read Ryan Hopkins Could be Luke Fickell's Saving Grace—Or the Final Nail in the Coffin

Finally, they had a great shot to reclaim the Heartland Trophy from one of their most bitter rivals. Not even close. The stunning shellacking last week in Iowa City re-ignited the flames of head coach Luke Fickell's hot seat and left many wondering, quite fairly, how this was ever going to work under his regime.

The gunslinger, who dazzled throughout offseason practices enough to earn the backup quarterback role ahead of the season, got his first start against Rutgers and it's. He finished 18-of-24 passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and he would've had a fourth had receiver Tyrell Henry survived the ground on a gorgeous throw to the front corner of the end zone. Fickell just followed up the least-inspiring moment of his tenure with perhaps the most.

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As we continue to unpack the Week 10 win at Badgers On SI, I've got a handful of takes and reactions:Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Even though starter Colton Joseph had struggled in October, going three straight games with fewer than 100 yards passing, it would be really tough for Fickell to make the switch after the huge win over the Trojans, arguably the biggest in his Wisconsin career.

Despite Joseph's continued inability to consistently move the ball through the air, the politics at that point simply made a big change like benching your starting quarterback untenable.mind-numbingly poor — Fickell's back was against the wall. He's not aloof to the expectations and what he needed to accomplish this season in order to keep his job. And after Halloween in Iowa City, his seat was scalding to the touch. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Not only is Fickell turning to Hopkins ahead of a seemingly light three game stretch a good move in terms of the quarterback's development, it also sets Hopkins up to have three full starts under his belt by the time the Badgers duke it out with Minnesota for Paul Bunyan's Axe, a game that could make or break Fickell's job after he failed to reclaim the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin linebacker Cooper Catalano tackles Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond .

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Wisconsin's defensive front seven was ineffective against Iowa after it overpowered USC. The see-saw continued, as the Badgers once again dominated up front with eight tackles-for-loss and five sacks. Sebastian Cheeks got home for his eighth sack of the season.

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Sophomore Nick Clayton blew past Rutgers' right tackle on a picture-perfect pass-rush rep to log his second sack of the season; his speed off the edge will be something to monitor down the line and next season if he runs it back in Madison. The defensive line also feasted, with Junior Poyser, Nolan Vils and Charles Perkins each notching a sack of their own.

This is how this front is capable of playing, especially against one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Again, Rutgers' secondary isn't exactly stacked with elite cover corners. But between Eugene Hilton Jr, Jaylon Domingeaux, Malachi Coleman and Shamar Rigby, Wisconsin has some real talent at wideout.

Hilton finally got seriously involved in the offense once again with four catches for 44 yards, and he was the Badgers' leading rusher with three carries for 39 yards. Rigby came into the game with just one reception, but he finished as the leading receiver in Madison with four catches for 71 yards. Domingeaux and Coleman, meanwhile, had quieter evenings, but they each drew big pass interference calls, displaying their ability to separate on go routes in the process.

This wide receiver room has talent, it's just not very concentrated. There's four or five consistently capable receivers without one alpha.

However, now that this passing game looks to be significantly upgraded, it'll be interesting to see who produces down the stretch. Badgers ON SI lead editor Seamus Rohrer hails from Brooklyn, NY and is a University of Wisconsin J-School grad. He's covered the Badgers since 2020 for outlets including BadgerBlitz, The Daily Cardinal and BadgerNotes.