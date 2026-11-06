Rogue x Gambit Audiobook Set for February 9, 2027 Release

X-Men '97 stars Lenore Zann and A.J. LoCascio will narrate the Rogue x Gambit audiobook, released by Random House Audio on February 9, 2027.

Lenore Zann and A.J. LoCascio, the stars of X-Men '97, will narrate the Rogue and Gambit chapters of the audiobook Rogue x Gambit (An X-Men Love Story), Collider can exclusively reveal. The audiobook releases from Random House Audio on February 9, 2027. Zann will voice the Rogue chapters and LoCascio will voice the Gambit chapters.

The novel is written by Louangie Bou-Montes and Aabria Iyengar in collaboration with Marvel. Its romance gives Rogue and Remy a trip to Remy's hometown, a vampire problem, and a full book's worth of chances to say what they have been dancing around.

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Rogue x Gambit Audiobook Narrators Revealed

Lenore Zann will narrate the Rogue point-of-view chapters, and A.J. LoCascio will narrate the Gambit point-of-view chapters of the Rogue x Gambit audiobook. Both actors previously worked on X-Men '97, so listeners who watched the series will recognize their voices.

Each actor reads only the chapters from their own character's perspective. That structure means listeners hear what Rogue and Remy are thinking when the other one is out of earshot.

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How the Dual Point-of-View Format Works

The audiobook splits its narration by character, so each perspective is delivered by the actor associated with that role. The format lets the story move between two inner lives instead of one narrator's account.

Rogue can take someone's memories, powers, or even their life with a touch, and that danger shapes the tension between her and Remy. Remy has never been especially good at keeping his distance, and the source notes that he knows exactly what she is afraid of.

Rogue can put a whole conversation into one 'sugah', while Gambit can make an ordinary line sound like he is testing his luck. The audiobook places those vocal habits in the hands of the two performers who define them.

Romance Setting and Story Tension in Focus

The novel places Rogue and Gambit on a trip to Remy's hometown and into a vampire problem. The romance rests on proximity, since the source describes sitting close enough to hold hands as one of the riskier things the pair could do on an X-Men mission.

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The flirting is fun for both characters because Remy knows exactly how much Rogue fears her own touch, and she knows exactly how much he means it. Marvel's new romance turns that tension into the emotional core that the Zann and LoCascio narration brings forward.